Selena Gomez Sold Her California Home For $2.3 Million in 2020

Selena Gomez joined the list of celebrities who boast an impressive real estate portfolio when she bought her bungalow nestled in the picturesque Studio City neighborhood in California. The pop star has not been one to “stay too long” in a home. And after about a year, she put the house up on the market with an asking price of $2.8 million.

Here’s a closer look at the Studio City home the “Hands to Myself” singer sold for $2.368 million.

Selena Gomez | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor

Inside Selena Gomez’s Studio City, California home

Selena Gomez’s Studio City home sits on a total of 3,188 square feet and features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Celebrities are no strangers to stalkers and paparazzi, even in the privacy of their home. According to Architectural Digest, the “Wolves” singer’s home is equipped with a top-notch security system. It’s also surrounded by 20-foot-high hedges to provide the utmost privacy and security.

The bungalow’s exterior is adorned in beautiful whitewashed brick and opens to a serene, neutral-toned interior. Flooding the house with natural light are numerous skylights cutting through the family room, office, and kitchen.

One of the remarkable features of the house is the traditional brick fireplace in the living room and a whitewashed fireplace in the family room. Like a movie set from the Ancient Roman Empire, the living room flooring is made of aged herringbone brick stretching to the dining room and kitchen. The rest of the house features wide-plank oak floors; the office, bedrooms, and family room.

White cabinets and backsplash blend beautifully against the brick flooring in the gourmet kitchen. The master suite has two walk-in closets and a lush bathroom with a fitted tub and shower cubicle, splashed with white tile and marble. The two guest rooms are spacious, and one has an entire wall of mirrors.

Opening out into the back of the house are majestic French doors that lead to a serene and tranquil exterior surrounded by fruit trees and vegetable beds. The backyard features a swimming pool and spa, and a built-in barbecue area. There’s also a brick dining terrace, perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

Selena Gomez remodeled her Studio City home after purchasing

Selena Gomez is looking to sell her Studio City home about a year after buying it. It's listed for $2.79 million https://t.co/1ZEYFE4tmj pic.twitter.com/sQF3zpcjl5 — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) June 7, 2018

Given all the remarkable features in Gomez’s Studio City home, it’s no surprise that the “Same Old Love” singer made some changes.

One of the most noticeable changes is the whitewashed exterior brick wall, which was originally red. A few coats of paint transformed it into the much cozier and neater nook that it came to be. And the eye-catching gourmet kitchen seems to borrow some aspects from the singer’s Malibu house, where filming for her show Selena + Chef takes place.

Unlike the master bedroom, the guest bedrooms are relatively small. The singer-actor installed mirror panels on an entire wall in one of the guest rooms to expand the room. Mirrors have been known to create the illusion of space and draw in more light through reflection.

Another major change to the house was the two-car garage that the Rare Beauty founder converted into a guest house. It’s fully equipped with its own living space and studio.

How much did Selena Gomez spend on her California home?

Now that she's upgraded to a much more befitting Encino mansion, Selena Gomez has finally sold her old Studio City homehttps://t.co/Poeb6vx9PL — Dirt (@DirtDotCom) October 1, 2020

The two-time Grammy Award winner spent a pretty penny on her Studio City home. According to AP News, she bought the house at $2.25 million, gaining over $100,000 when she sold it for $2.368 million.

Studio City is right at the heart of San Fernando Valley. It is home to many Hollywood stars, including William Shatner, Nick Jonas, George Clooney, and Miley Cyrus. And as of February 2023, the average listing price of homes in Studio City was $2.1 million, with an upward projection.