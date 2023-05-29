‘Selling Sunset’ Fans Already Know Who They ‘Hope’ Won’t Return For Season 7

Selling Sunset has barely dropped its sixth season, but fans are already talking about season 7. The iconic Netflix show just might be reason enough for us to open a new account once the streaming service hits us with that new password-sharing policy (maybe not, though). The ladies are back and better than ever, with two new cast members joining the show and another two officially out.

With that said, fans are bound to pick favorites, but there is an overwhelming theme regarding who viewers don’t want to see in season 7. Warning: spoilers ahead!

‘Selling Sunset’ stars Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, and Chrishell Stause | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Jane Owen PR

‘Selling Sunset’ season six is still full of drama

From start to finish, there is certainly no shortage of confrontations in the newest season of the much-loved real estate show. Most of the women are back, with the exception of Christine Quinn, who departed after last season because she supposedly couldn’t get along with any of the women except Chelsea, as well as Maya Vander, who left to focus on her family and work in Miami. Davina is hardly in the new season, though she does pop up every now and then and appears to still work for The Oppenheim Group.

Season 5 left off with Chrishell and Jason ending their relationship, but the new season started with the two awkwardly becoming friends again now that they’re both in love with new people. And two new cast members, Nicole and Bre (who some might know as Johnny Manziel’s ex-wife and the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s children) made a splash within the first few episodes. As a result, it didn’t take fans long to decide they would rather see at least one of them go before season 7 starts up.

Fans don’t want Nicole to return for season 7

Bre has a strong personality and immediately walked into The Oppenheim Group with a chip on her shoulder. She said in her confessional that she’s been through a lot and always has her guard up, and that was clear from her interactions with Emma during the season’s third episode. Nicole, on the other hand, has been with The Oppenheim Group for years and held a grudge against Chrishell that is just coming out now that the cameras are rolling. Though Bre definitely doesn’t hold back with her attitude, Nicole seems to be causing the bigger problem.

“Nicole has GOT to go,” one user wrote on Emma Hernan’s Instagram post. The only [one] with a victim mentality is her. SAD.”

“Nicole is trying way too hard to make herself relevant. She just comes off as so jealous of Chrishell … Hope she’s not in season 7,” someone else said.

“My least favorite moments are any time Nicole opens her mouth,” another user wrote.

It’s unclear if Nicole will return for the show’s seventh season. She did make it clear she’s been with The Oppenheim Group for a while, so it seems like now that she’s in front of the camera, she’ll likely stay there — unless she gets the boot from Brett and Jason the way Christine did. For now, fans will have to wait way longer than they should for the show’s return (because it’s Netflix, after all).