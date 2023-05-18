‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6: Every Cast Member Not Returning

Netflix’s Selling Sunset Season 6 is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite cast members return to sell more multimillion-dollar homes through the Oppenheim Group. The first five seasons of the series highlighted the dynamics between cast members. Now, new women are joining. Here are the fan-favorite cast members who aren’t returning this season.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 cast: Who’s not returning?

‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 | Netflix

Fans hope to see their favorite cast members rejoin for the new season, but not everyone’s coming back. So, who’s not returning to join the Selling Sunset Season 6 cast?

Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim are all slated to return. Additionally, fans can expect to see more of Davina Potratz despite her absence from a few earlier seasons. Recent additions Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela will also likely make an appearance in season 6.

Unfortunately, fans of Christine Quinn and Maya Vander shouldn’t expect them to return.

While Christine is known for stirring up the most drama in the series, she made it known she wouldn’t return after season 5. The decision appeared mutual between Christine, Netflix, and the production company. It appears she plans on focusing on her modeling career and her crypto currently real estate business, RealOpen.

The trailer for season 6 shows Mary mentioning Christine’s absence. “I don’t think I’ll really miss Christine,” Mary says. “So, it’s probably for the best that she’s gone.”

Maya Vander also likely won’t return for season 6. While she may make a cameo, she made it known that she doesn’t plan on returning to the show in any sort of full capacity.

“I’m probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it’s going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child,” Maya told the Domenick Nati Show. “Realistically speaking, I’m probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family, and my business here, if we get renewed for another season.”

These are the new ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members

While fans will miss Christine Quinn and Maya Vander from the Selling Sunset Season 6 cast, they can look forward to two new faces. Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi are joining the Oppenheim Group.

Young has worked at the Oppenheim Group for over a decade, but she’s just now making her TV debut as a regular on the series. She explained to People that she met Jason Oppenheim during his first year in real estate. She then shadowed Jason to learn the ropes.

“I’m excited. I’m nervous,” she told People. “It’s felt like something that has been coming for so long that it almost feels a bit surreal that it’s just a couple of days away. So, I’m really excited to see what viewers think and how everyone takes it.”

As for Tiesi, she had a career as a model and is known for past appearances in WAGS and Cannon’s Wild n’ Out. She then transitioned into real estate after her divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel.

“Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day,” she told People. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales.”

Fans will also see G Flip and Marie-Lou Nurk throughout the season. G Flip is Chrishell Stause’s spouse, and Nurk is Jason’s long-distance girlfriend.

When does ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 come out?

Fans can catch the Selling Sunset Season 6 premiere on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 3:01 a.m ET. All 10 episodes will be released at once. The series is also renewed for season 7, so there’s plenty more Selling Sunset in the future.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.