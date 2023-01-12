‘Servant’ Season 4: Clues That Hint at Leanne Being a Servant of God

The Apple TV+ original series Servant returns for its fourth and final season on Jan. 13, 2023, and fans of the show are already creating hundreds of theories regarding what’s really happening in the Turner household. One of the most popular theories seen on Reddit multiple times revolves around Leanne’s (Nell Tiger Free) true form. Several fans believe Leanne is an angel using a human body to stay undetected, but now, she’s gone rogue. Here are some theories that hint at Leanne’s angelic identity.

Will ‘Servant’ Season 4 confirm Leanne is actually a servant of God? | Apple TV+

Leanne’s ability to bring people back from the dead

From the very first episode, showrunners hinted at Leanne’s ability to bring people back from the dead. Over the course of all three seasons, we’ve seen Leanne do this a couple of different times. The catalyst of the series was Leanne, seemingly bringing Jericho back to life. Of course, producer M. Night Shymalan left enough doubt in the audience’s minds that viewers never confirmed this fact, but the story heavily hinted at the possibility.

We also saw Leanne revive Julian (Rupert Grint) after his overdose. In season 2, episode 9, Julian unravels from the amount of stress and overdoses on cocaine during a dinner party at Dorothy and Sean’s. Sean unsuccessfully attempts CPR but gives up after a few minutes. However, Leanne senses something as she checks on Jericho and walks downstairs to find Julian lying on the floor. She kisses him before he abruptly sits up, gasping for air. When he looks at her in horror, Leanne says, “You were dead. You weren’t breathing.”

This type of supernatural power aligns with what angels typically do in other stories. So, it makes sense that Leanne’s role as a servant of God includes reanimation powers.

The Church of the Lesser Saints is a group of fallen angels performing God’s will on earth

According to Leanne, she grew up in a cult that traumatized her. When her Uncle George and Aunt May arrived to take her back, Leanne remained adamant that she wanted to stay with the Turners. However, George and May implied the problems this might cause.

One Redditor theorizes that the cult actually isn’t a cult at all. Instead, they believe all of the people who belong to the Church of the Lesser Saints are angels.

“They are a group of Heavenly beings that put on human bodies and do God’s bidding on earth by helping people. But they can only help those whom God tells them to help. These are beings that have stood in the presence of God the Father. To them concepts like, Heaven and Hell, God and Satan, Angels and Demons, and righteousness and sin are not theoretical ideas or concepts of faith. They are everyday realities. There is no room for individuality—they are servants of God Himself,” the Redditor wrote.

Leanne has completely turned her back on God by ‘Servant’ Season 4

A casual viewer of Servant might dismiss the angel theory by saying, “Aren’t angels supposed to be good?” And they’re not wrong. But by the end of season 3 and the trailer for Servant Season 4 shows that Leanne appears to have gone to the dark side.

The same Redditor mentions that they believe Leanne went rogue and decided to bring Jericho back from the dead because she admired Dorothy. However, Jericho didn’t make the cut on God’s list and by her bringing him back to life, directly defies God. Now, George and May arrived to return her to the group and get her back on track, but she refuses. In turn, this angers God more, and that’s why the group eventually turns to violent measures.

It seems that by Servant Season 4, Leanne is working entirely as a free agent. This also means that she seems to make decisions based on her personal wants and needs, but that doesn’t always equal the best decisions in the long run.

The newly formed park cult could be other fallen angels

By the end of Servant Season 3, Leanne amassed her own group of worshippers. This also works as a cog in the proverbial machine of Leanne’s true identity as a now-fallen angel. Some viewers believe that when George and May failed, God sent in the big guns with Aunt Josephine – the Angel of the Lord. However, Leanne killed her, which hints that Leanne’s power might supersede any of the other angels. When word gets out, it’s possible that other members of the Lesser Saints exit the group and decide to worship Leanne instead. This does not bode well for the Turners or anyone standing in Leanne’s path.

But that’s not to say we can’t wait to find out all of the answers to our questions! Tune in to Apple TV+ on Jan. 13, 2023, to watch the Servant Season 4 premiere.