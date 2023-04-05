Shaquille O’Neal Shares Secret Behind Weight Loss – ‘I Had to Get Rid of My Sandwiches’ [Exclusive]

If actor and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal looks like he’s aging in reverse, it’s likely because he’s given up the one thing he loves to eat the most – sandwiches. O’Neal dropped about 40 pounds and said he’s taking weight loss and health very seriously.

His renewed interest in health sparked when O’Neal had to undergo hip replacement surgery. Of course, he joked that he was having a Brazilian Butt Lift instead, but O’Neal took on a serious tone when he opened up to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about his health goals.

What is behind Shaquille O’Neal’s weight loss?

O’Neal said once he hit 400 pounds, he knew he had to do something. “I’ve been really reading up on anti-aging,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I really don’t want to use the word fear, but I have to try to stay as young as I can. I look at a lot of guys who are retired and they don’t really look too good. I never want to look like that. So the first thing I said to myself is that you gotta lose some weight. When I said that I was at 400 pounds.”

Shaquille O’Neal | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I just checked today and I’m at 362 and I want to lose about 15 more pounds,” he added. “And then I’m gonna start getting really muscular and sexy. And it’s just all about eating right. I’m into the health shakes now. I had to get rid of my sandwiches. That was one of the worst things I could do. Because I’ve always been a sandwich guy.”

Shaquille O’Neal drinks healthy shakes for weight loss

In March, O’Neal posted an Instagram video in the gym looking trim and fierce. He even took off his shirt, revealing ripped abs and arms. “Bout to get it back #gf9 baby,” he captioned the video. Post hip replacement surgery he hit the gym on a crutch. “Bout to get my game back alll you old dudes that hoop in,” O’Neal shared in his video.

O’Neal said he is feeling better than ever and described what is inside those shakes. “In the morning, I’ll have strawberry, blueberry, and anti-oxidants,” he said. “Then I’ll go work out. Today I had tuna on wheat crackers.”

Laughter also keeps Shaq looking young and healthy

Always someone who is ready to laugh and crack a smile, O’Neal talked about the hilarious new “The Break” campaign commercial spots he shot for the insurance company The General.

“The Break” campaign shows how The General puts itself into its customers’ shoes and gives drivers a break when they need one the most.

O’Neal is featured with infamous meme man, “Bad Luck Brian,” (Kyle Craven) who rose to fame in 2012 that featured a high school photo and bad luck narrative.

O’Neal has been a brand spokesperson for The General for years and he shared why. The humorous commercial spots were a collaborative effort and O’Neal said, “The General gave me my first break when I was in college. So I take pride in getting with brands that have similar values. I got to work with a kid named ‘Bad Luck Brian’ and it was actually very, very funny. I saw a couple of his memes and he was actually pretty funny. But, this campaign is all about giving people a break when I need it the most.”

The ad campaign is launching three installments that will roll out on TV, digital and social media platforms.



For more information and to see the new spots visit www.thegeneral.com and follow the brand on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.