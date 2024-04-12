'S.W.A.T.' has been un-canceled. The CBS show will get an eighth season, the network announced on Thursday.

S.W.A.T. is getting another season after all. After previously announcing that the now-airing seventh season would be the show’s last, CBS has had a change of heart and picked up S.W.A.T. Season 8.

The renewal is the latest twist in the S.W.A.T. saga. The show was first canceled back in May 2023 after six seasons. CBS then reversed course and ordered season 7, which was billed as the last for the show. The series finale was set to air May 17. That episode will now serve as the season 7 finale, with an unconfirmed number of episodes to air in the 2024-25 broadcast season.

Shemar Moore reacts to ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 8 news

Shemar Moore and the cast and crew of the hit CBS drama series S.W.A.T. celebrate on set after receiving news of the show’s renewal for the 2024-25 season | Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved

On Instagram, series star Shemar Moore reacted to the news that S.W.A.T. had escaped cancellation yet again. He credited loyal viewers for helping save the show.

“SWAT FAM!!!!!! The dream continues all because of YOU the FANS!!!!” he wrote. “We love y’all and wouldn’t be here without your continued love and support!!! Thank you to @cbstv and @sptv for believing in us !! Season 8 here we come!!! FILL THE GAPS …. Let me hear say the rest Fam!!!”

Moore also posted a video of him sharing the season 8 news with the S.W.A.T. cast and crew.

“We gave them something to think about,” he says. “Here we go baby, season 8 … un-canceled twice!”

Moore says surprise ‘S.W.A.T.’ renewal made him ‘believe in miracles’

(L-R): Anna Enger Ritch as Powell, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, and Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in ‘S.W.A.T.’ | Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS. All Rights Reserved.

S.W.A.T.’s surprise renewal is a “good dramatic twist,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach.

“The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed,” she added. “We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at Sony, CBS Studios, and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

Moore, who is also one of S.W.A.T.’s executive producers, said he could hardly believe the show managed to cheat death not once, but twice.

“S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES!” he said on Thursday. “I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become. I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed, and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine!”

“This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast, and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative, and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy,” he added. “Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

While S.W.A.T.’s future beyond next season is unclear, the network did not refer to season 8 as the final season in its renewal announcement.

S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes stream on Paramount+.

