'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' is returning to Hallmark Mystery. The last new movie in the series aired in 2021.

Hallmark has a special message for Signed, Sealed, Delivered fans. The much-loved series of mystery movies is returning after a three-year absence from the network.

The Dead Letter Office ‘has officially been reopened’ star Kristin Booth says

Hallmark Mystery (the new name for the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel) confirmed that new Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies were on the way in a March 20 Instagram post.

“#POstables, we’re back with an all new mystery that you won’t want to miss! #SignedSealedDelivered #2024,” read the update.

Series star Kristin Booth, who plays Shane, took to social media to celebrate the news that another movie would be coming to TV.

“WE’RE BACK!!!!! The DLO has officially been reopened!!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks,” she added. “We are all so excited to be back together making great movies for all our #POstables – the ones that have been us from the very beginning all the new ones to come and all those in between!!! Thank you for fighting for more and keep trusting that timing!”

“We’re back,” said Booth’s co-star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe in an Instagram video. “And I can’t tell you how excited I am to be Rita again. I can’t wait to see you.”

“Holy smokes. We’re back,” said Geoff Gustafson. “Way to go POstables,” he added, referring to the series’ loyal fan community, which has long been lobbying Hallmark to make more Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies.

Two ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ movies are coming to Hallmark

So far, there aren’t a lot of details about the return of Signed, Sealed, Delivered. However, Booth did confirm that two new movies were in the works.

Hallmark has not shared any info about premiere dates or titles for the new Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies. However, Booth promised that fans should expect more news in the coming weeks.

The last Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie, The Vows We Have Made aired in October 2021. In that installment, Shane and Oliver (Eric Mabius) tied the knot, Rita and Norman made plans to start a family, and the Dead Letter Office team helped a boy with cancer reunite with a friend.

The news that more Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies are coming to Hallmark wasn’t a total surprise. In a recent interview with Variety, Hallmark Media’s EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told fans to “standby” for updates.

“The Signed, Sealed, Delivered fans are all over me every day. I love it, I hear them,” she said. “As we said today, we really do listen to what our fans want, and when possible, we try to lean into that.”

Signed, Sealed, Delivered started out as a Hallmark TV series, which premiered in 2013 and aired for one season. Twelve made-for-TV movies followed, which aired between 2014 and 2021. The series and the movies are all streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

