Simon Marco Reveals if He Brought Conflict or Love to ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ [Exclusive]

Simon Marco knew what the friends were saying about him before he arrived on the Bravo series, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

Even though girlfriend Bria Fleming told hosts Silas and Jasmine Cooper that Marco planned to join her for a week in the house, she received significant pushback to the point where she questioned if their motives were racially motivated. Fleming got so upset she considered leaving the house.

Previews tease that Fleming stays and Marco arrives on the island. But did he confront the friends for their less-than-welcoming comments before his arrival?

Simon was sad when he heard what was said about him on ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Marco was on the phone with Fleming before his arrival so he knew the friends weren’t thrilled he was coming for a week. “That made me feel very sad,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I felt really prejudged. Also, there were some discussions about stupid things like, European guys are very dangerous and are you sure he is right for you? Some really wild s*** was being said.”

Simon Marco | Photo courtesy of Simon Marco

While he definitely felt less than welcome, he was determined to travel to Massachusetts to support Fleming, who seemed distraught. “I was like, whatever I don’t care anymore,” he recalled. “But on the other hand, it did make me feel some sort of way. Like I don’t even want to go there anymore.”

How did Simon handle being in the house?

So how did Marco handle being in the house, knowing he wasn’t totally welcome? “When I entered the house, I kept my feelings to myself,” he said. “I wanted to have a clear head. When I came into the house, everyone was very nice. I liked the energy from most people and yes, I felt a connection.”

Being in the house and meeting Fleming’s friends was also a nurturing experience. “I had this feeling that this was what I was missing in my daily life,” he said. “I’m an entrepreneur and I’m mostly alone, working from home. So being with this group of people and having all these great conversations, blew me up for some reason and it really felt great.”

He left the experience with new friends. “When Shanice [Henderson] is speaking to Bria I’ll also be speaking to her,” he said. “We have contact with Preston [Mitchum]. We just had the premiere where saw everyone again. I’m trying to keep in contact as much as I can.”

Was Simon Marco supposed to stay at the ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ for a full week?

Marco was originally supposed to come to the house for a week. “Like it was already cleared weeks before. And yes, it was definite that I would for sure go with her,” he explained. “You cannot just go on a show without telling anyone. It’s a full procedure and you have to sign contracts and everything.”

The primary issue was not that Marco would come to the house, but instead, the number of days he planned to stay. Fleming pointed out that he was traveling from Germany, so staying in the house for only a few days didn’t make sense considering the travel time.

Despite being cleared by the network for a full week, the housemates made the decision they wanted to reduce his amount of time in the house.

“I was preparing in advance [to travel] and got this phone call saying they only want you to stay for three days,” he recalled. “Then the network agreed and said they can do whatever they want. If they don’t want you for longer than three days, you can only go for three days. This was after I already prepared everything for seven days.”

The question remains: how long did Marco end up staying?

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.