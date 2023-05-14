‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’: Bria Fleming Recounts Simon’s Naked Hot Tub Night [Exclusive]

Bria Fleming was full of surprises on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard. First, she surprised the house when she arrived with her emotional support dog Milo in tow. But they also seemed to be taken off guard when her boyfriend Simon Marco shows up too.

“Who is this man?” Jasmine Cooper asked in the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard trailer. Cooper was surprised once again, but Fleming insisted they knew he was joining them. “How can I say this … they knew [Simon was arriving],” Fleming dished with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

And while she was thrilled to have Marco by her side, the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Season 1 trailer teased that the couple and her friendship with Shanice Henderson could be headed for trouble.

Simon naked in the ‘Summer House’ hot tub caused problems

At one point, Marco is seen late at night, naked in the hot tub alongside Fleming’s best friend Shanice Henderson. “You’re in the hot tub with Simon, butt-a** naked,” Fleming said in the trailer. “That’s my best friend.”

Milo Fleming, Bria Fleming | Noam Galai/BRAVO

Fleming lashed out at Henderson telling her to “get out of this house” as Henderson winked at her and walked away. So what really happened?

“We were all having a great time,” she recalled of the night. “That night was a blast, and some people are just more free than others. And I keep on forgetting because I’m in Germany. I live between Germany and New York. I travel back and forth like the cultures are different.”

Bria says some ‘spicy stuff’ happened

“Like here in Germany, everyone is like nude, free,” she shared. “I went to a spa last night and it’s men and women nude. And coming from the States, you’d be like, Oh my God, I’d be like another man is looking at me. So I forget that, OK, my boyfriend is German, he’s from here. He doesn’t think of it as anything.”

“But when I’m in New York mode mentality of US girl, it’s like more of a big deal,” she said. “Let’s just say different cultures mesh together and then a little bit of craziness happens. But yeah, it was very interesting. I don’t want to give too much away, but some spicy stuff happened.”

Are Bria and Shanice still friends after ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’?

Fleming and Marco are still together. But did the encounter sour her friendship with Henderson? “No, it didn’t have an impact on our friendship. Shanice and I are very close. I don’t even call her my best friend, I call her my sister,” she shared.

“It was just kind of like, you check somebody. I told her, ‘You know what? I’m glad that it happened in my presence and not someone else’s.’ Because somebody could have taken it 10 times too extreme and handled it differently than I did,” she said.

“So I’m like, girl, I’m glad it happened with me and versus anyone else because her safety’s everything, especially when drinking is involved. You know, things can happen. So it didn’t change anything. It’s just kind of like a sister talk. Like, don’t do that s*** again,” Fleming added.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.