‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’: Milo Made a Big Impression – but Did They Know He Was Coming? [Exclusive]

What are the etiquette rules when bringing a dog on vacation? Bria Fleming showed up on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard with her adorable long-haired dachshund Milo by her side. Host Jasmine Ellis Cooper seemed surprised to see the pup but went along when Bria said that Milo was her emotional support dog.

Despite being extremely well-behaved, Jasmine and her friend Mariah Torres became annoyed when they plopped down on a couch covered in dog hair. A spicy exchange ensued between Jasmine, Mariah, and Bria, with Bria storming out of the room to ask the other friends if Milo bothered them too.

Jasmine said she would have liked a heads-up that Bria was bringing Milo in the first place. But in a recent interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Bria said everyone knew the dog was coming to the Vineyard.

But did they?

Bria says the ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ friends knew Milo was coming to the house

Bria was shocked that everyone seemed surprised she brought Milo. “They knew,” she said. “We all had a friendly group chat, kind of like, let’s get to know everybody right before. They knew. But some people just want to act like, ‘Oh, I didn’t see it’ or ‘I didn’t know,’ but they knew.”

“He just turned one year old. He is my emotional support dog. I love him dearly,” she said. “I’ve had him since he was eight weeks old. Very well-behaved. Except for that one time when he pooped in the house. One time. He’s awesome and loves people. The sweetest dog I’ve ever had.”

Bria explains why she became defensive about Milo

Sweetness aside, Jasmine and Mariah were clearly frustrated to have the dog in the house. But when they confronted Bria, she became defensive.

Bria said her reaction stemmed from a build-up of her own frustration in the house. She didn’t like how Jasmine tried to play matchmaker when Jasmine knew Bria was in a serious relationship. Bria also didn’t like how Jasmine and friends initially seemed to be fine with Milo, but then suddenly had a complaint.

“It was a build-up because I’m a very direct person,” Bria explained. “So on the show, you’ll see that I’m very straightforward. This is what you get. I’m a New Yorker. So for me, I’m just like, OK, you had a problem, we could have acknowledged everything at once. Let’s just talk about it right then and there and not just let things build up.”

“And then me, I’m just in my own world,” she added. “I’m on vacation. I’m trying to have a good time with everybody and get to know everyone. So once you piss me off and I’m noticing different things it could be a big outburst for me. But for the most part, I was just trying to just have fun. Like, I was just so in my own world. Like, let’s take shots. Let’s have a good time. So when the buildup was happening, I kind of just letting it slide. But then I got pissed.”

The ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ friends insist they didn’t know Milo was coming with Bria

No shade, but Jasmine and her husband Silas insisted that Fleming did not make it clear that she was bringing Milo. “Uh, no!” Silas laughed.

“Bria is the youngest in the house,” Jasmine told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “She also is like our troubled child a little bit. We love her to death. That is so Bria just now. Milo was really the 13th guest. And even though he left a couple of messages throughout the house, we kind of made it through. We pushed through and typical Bria, she’s so shady.”

“But I expect that, right?” Silas joked. “Typical little sister fashion, throw a jab in there. And we love Milo, right? He’s like, like that plus one we didn’t know we needed.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.