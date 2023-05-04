‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’: Silas and Jasmine Cooper Admit to Playing Matchmaker in ‘Organized Chaos’ [Exclusive]

Jasmine Ellis Cooper and her husband Silas Cooper hoped their friends would have made a love connection on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

The only married couple in the house were the nucleus of their friend group and Jasmine and Silas invited their friends – many who met for the first time on the island.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper and Silas Cooper| Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Jasmine knew what she was doing when she brought her friends together for boozy fun in the massive home near Oak Bluffs. “Like 95% of our friends are single. We have so many friends even beyond this group. And so it was a goal for us to really try to have people get to know each other in that way,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“They’re all attractive. Let’s just be very blunt about it,” she added. “So I’m really hoping to have some love connections. I want to share the love that I have with him. So I want that for my girls. Who doesn’t want that?”

Silas had his own reasons for hoping his friends made a match. “I want a lot more guys around as well, right? I want to hang out with their partners and have double dates and things like that,” he said.

The ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ cast are all genuine friends

The Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard cast had a connection through Jasmine and Silas before arriving on the island.

“The beauty of marriage is that you don’t just marry the person, you marry all of their friends just he’s marrying all of my friends. And then it’s just one big friend group. Between Jordan [Emanuel], Shanice [Henderson], and Bria [Fleming], we met at Playboy, they’ve always been my bunny sisters. And we continue to have a good time. They were there at my wedding and my bachelorette, so they’re there for the important moments,” Jasmine said.

@bravotv Everyone’s connected. Get the 411 on how the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard roommates know each other before the premiere on May 7th! #SummerHouseMV ♬ original sound – Bravo

“So it was a no-brainer inviting them out,” she added. “And then, of course, Mariah [Torres], my best friend. We’ve known each other since college, we lived out of a car together. We’ve been through some things. And all those women deserved a break.”

Also, “It’s just having my folks there. I had her meet my fraternity brother, who was also a groomsman,” Silas said. “And Jason [Lyke] as well, who I met through Jasmine, who was one of my groomsmen. So it’s having all of our friends come together is just absolutely beautiful to see. It’s also having all of those personalities in the house, having them try to get along with each other.”

“It’s organized chaos,” Jasmine laughed.

They hope Bravo viewers see the magic of Martha’s Vineyard

Jasmine and Silas shared special moments on the island in the past and they wanted to share the magic of Martha’s Vineyard with not only their friends but with the viewers.

“We call her Martha. Martha is the 13th guest,” Jasmine said. “There is so much that we couldn’t have done without acknowledging the fact that we’re there. The energy is peaceful, it’s exciting. You kind of like coming back to see your friend. It’s literally like coming home every year.”

@bravotv Get to know the cast of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard through emojis? and we’ll see you in 1️⃣ week for the May 7th premiere! #SummerHouseMV ♬ original sound – Bravo

“And so even with guests like Amir [Lancaster] that came, it was nice to expose him to what Martha’s Vineyard is about, what Oak Bluffs is about, the legacy, the history. It’s just so rich,” she remarked. “And we can never not mention that because it’s such a precious place.”

“When I first arrived there, I was a 22-year-old college kid, I could not afford anything that looks like this house,” Silas recalled. “And how welcoming it was to be there as well. And so it’s a long history of just folks feeling welcome in that culture.”

“The cookout on Inkwell Beach every 4th of July, like those traditions,” he added. “So it’s great to have the viewers watch this with us because this is something that’s so precious. And this is really our chapter of that, right? Because there’s so many chapters of how influential Oak Bluffs has been.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.