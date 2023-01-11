‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Lim Min-su Appeared in an Episode of Netflix’s ‘The Fabulous’

Netflix‘s dating reality series Single’s Inferno Season 2 has fans zeroed in on learning more about its contestants and their daily lives. The cast of the dating series comes from various careers, from a chef, model, surgeon, and more. Lim Min-su was the last female to join Single’s Inferno Season 2 and was revealed to work with fashion. But it seems Lee So-e is not the only actor as Min-su had a small appearance in the K-drama The Fabulous.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Lim Min-su in ‘The Fabulous’ | via Netflix

Lim Min-su focused on winning Jin-young while on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Alongside Se-jun, Min-su was a curveball in the dating series as the last female to join the island. With so little time to find a suitor, she set her sights on Jin-young. His effortless charm also captured her interest. For her first trip to Paradise, she picked him as her date. As the rules go, the contestants can reveal their careers and ages within Paradise on Single’s Inferno Season 2.

While having dinner with Jin-young, she explained she is the CEO of an online shopping site. But she is also a freelance model. Her two careers go hand in hand as she creates every outfit, photographs them, uploads content, and even models the outfits. From what she told Jin-young on her first date at the luxury resort, she never implied an interest in being an actor.

According to Koreaboo, fans will be surprised to learn that Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Min-su also appeared in the now-popular December K-drama The Fabulous. The drama is centered in the fashion industry as four close friends deal with the stresses of their careers. Considering it, Min-su’s appearance in The Fabulous is a perfect fit.

The Single’s Inferno Season 2 contestant appeared as the sister of a supporting character in ‘The Fabulous’

One of The Fabulous’s main characters is Pyo Ji-eun (Chae Soo-bin). She is a section chief for a luxury promotions agency that handles designer brands. But part of the drama’s storyline is her conflicting relationship between her ex-boyfriend/friend, Jo Woo-min (Minho), and her recent ex. At some point in the drama, her ex, Lee Nam-jin (Choi Won-myeong), convinces her to start dating again.

But she also learns he is the CEO of a major luxury company that now works with her company. Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Min-su made a cameo appearance in The Fabulous Episode 6. As a photographer, Woo-min is hired to take family portraits for a wealthy family. He overhears the mother telling her assistant to get a photo of her son so she can set him up on dates. The son in question is none other than Nam-jin.

By his side is his little sister wearing a white dress. Min-su plays the role of Nam-jin’s sister. Her subtle charm and grace are perfect for the type of character as she links arms with her father and has a light laugh. Min-su does not appear for the rest of the K-drama.

So-e is ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2’s budding actor who has appeared in a few Netflix K-dramas

While fans may have never guessed Min-su was interested in acting, fans quickly deduced that contestant So-e was an actor. During her Paradise trip with Se-jun in Single’s Inferno Season 2, she revealed she is studying film and theater. But she never gloats about her roles in some of K-drama’s most successful storylines.

She had one of her first major leading roles in the 2022 K-drama The First Responders. She played the role of a missing young girl for the past seven years. But fans were blown away when her acting credits were updated to include her roles in Netflix’s most-talked-about K-drama, The Glory. She makes a brief appearance in a flashback as So-hee. She also appears in the opening scene of Hellbound and plays a hostage in Jisoo and Jung Hae-in’s Snowdrop.