‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Contestant Lee So-e Surprises Fans With Her Appearances in ‘The Glory’ and ‘Snowdrop’

The fun of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 2 is learning the real professions and ages of the cast. So far, the cast comprises of artists, models, chefs, doctors, and more. But Single’s Inferno Season 2 contestant So-e was speculated to be a budding actor. The kind and sweet So-e has floored fans as they learn she has had guest roles in some of 2022’s highly popular K-dramas.

So-e reveals on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 she is a third-year student at Hanyang University

So-e finally got her trip to Paradise thanks to Se-jun. While in Paradise, the contestants get to reveal their ages and professions. While at the luxury resort in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Se-jun revealed he is a garment cutter and works with Oh Jin-taek from the first season. He then accurately guessed that So-e is a student.

So-e revealed she is 23 years old and a third-year student at Hanyang University majoring in theater. She began to study theater and film out of curiosity, “but I fell in love with the process of getting to know a character.”

Fans soon began investigating if So-e has any on-screen credits. To everyone’s joyful surprise, she played a supporting role in the 2022 K-drama The First Responders. She appeared in consecutive episodes as the victim of a kidnapper who had gone missing for years and was presumed dead.

One of the leading male characters of the drama is heavily involved and knows the victim. So-e appears in flashbacks as a younger version of her character and the present day. According to Naver, So-e is signed with Saram Entertainment, home to actors like Choi Soo-young.

So-e played a hostage in BLACKPINK Jisoo’s ‘Snowdrop’ K-drama

Since Single’s Inferno Season 2, So-e’s MyDramaList has been updated to include all her on-screen roles. To everyone’s surprise, So-e is connected to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. From 2021 into 2022, Jisoo starred in her first acting role in Snowdrop alongside D.P. actor Jung Hae-in. The Snowdrop K-drama was a massive controversy due to its storyline based on history.

The drama takes place during the Democratic Movement of 1987. An unassuming college student named Yeong-ro (Jisoo) has a love-at-first-sight encounter with Soo-ho (Jung). She later finds him wounded in her dorm room and believes he is a protestor. She and her friends hide him from authorities.

But Snowdrop tells a story of political turmoil as Soo-ho is a notorious North Korean spy. His plans somewhat derail, and he holds the all-female college hostage. In Snowdrop, So-e is credited as one of the female students and hostages. If fans look closely, she will appear in Snowdrop Episode 9 as she huddles out of fear with her classmates.

In Netflix’s ‘The Glory,’ So-e played a young high school student

Besides starring in Single’s Inferno Season 2, So-e has a recent on-screen credit in Netflix’s most talked about K-drama of 2022. The Glory was Netflix’s last drama of the year, starring Song Hye-kyo in the leading role as Dong-eun. It is a riveting story of revenge by writer Kim Eun-sook. Dong-eun’s scars from intense bullying lead her to ultimate revenge over a decade later.

So-e appeared in The Glory Episode 4. For fans who have watched the K-drama, Dong-eun also seeks revenge for So-hee, another classmate who was also a victim of her bullies before she was. She feels guilt over never having helped her. So-e plays the role of So-hee in a flashback where the character is at a pharmacy getting burn cream.

Dong-eun now realizes So-hee was mercilessly burned as a form of torment. Only Dong-eun knows the truth about So-hee’s death. Single’s Inferno Season 2’s So-e also had a role in another popular Netflix K-drama.

She played an extra in Hellbound, the fantasy thriller K-drama. In the opening scene, she is one of the college students watching the lecture by Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in). In Hellbound, he explains the emissaries from hell and the new world order. According to Koreaboo, So-e is her stage name, and her real name is Lee Jang-hee.