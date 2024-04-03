What happened to Sisqó? Here's what to know about the 'Thong Song' singer, his fall from stardom, and what he said about it all later.

Mark Althavan Andrews, better known as Sisqó, is a well-known music artist known for his 2000s hit, “Thong Song.” The songwriter led R&B group Dru Hill, and he gained popularity as a solo artist after releasing his album Unleash the Dragon in 1999. Unfortunately, Sisqó’s luck ran out after “Thong Song” was released. So, what happened? Here’s what he said.

Sisqó said he and his label ‘started bumping heads’ because he was ‘hard to work with’

Sisqó’s “Thong Song” became one of the catchiest hits of 2000, and fans anticipated hearing many more hits from the R&B artist. Unfortunately, his luck ran out quickly after attaining pop success. He gave an interview with Oprah: Where Are They Now? in 2016 and discussed how his record label considered him “hard to work with.”

“Once you get to that level of success, you have to play the game,” he said. “That’s what I did not understand. I thought that once you get success, your job was to ‘Robin Hood’ the situation, you know what I mean? I’m from Baltimore; nobody has anything. So, if somebody had talent, I was hiring my uncle, my cousin, you know? Getting people that I knew to run the studio.”

“Me and the label just started bumping heads because I was ‘hard to work with,’ because instead of putting their person behind the console, I was putting my person behind the console,” Sisqó continued. “Instead of getting their rapper to rap on it, I get my cousin to rap on it, because I’m like, hey, we gonna eat too. You know what I mean? I was doing the best I could to feed my family — bring the money back to Baltimore.”

Sisqó didn’t live off of ‘Thong Song’ royalties like some fans assumed

Sisqó’s “Thong Song” was one of his most significant hits in the music industry, but it wasn’t necessarily enough to live off of forever. In 2015, he spoke to VladTV about his success with the song and if it was enough to sustain him through the years.

“You can’t say that,” Sisqó said to the interviewer when asked if he makes enough money to survive from “Thong Song.” “Well, technically, I didn’t have to go to work, if that’s what you were asking.”

Sisqó explained that he was still an “active member” of Dru Hill, his original R&B group. At the time, Dru Hill toured worldwide. “Myself and Dru Hill, we perform somewhere different in the world every week,” he continued. … All the shows are sold out. … You know how boxers train for several months before a fight? Well, I’ve been training for 13 years, 14 years, keeping my weapons sharp.”

Sisqó also reminded the interviewer that he had other huge hits from his first solo album. “A lot of people don’t know that ‘Incomplete’ was really the No. 1 single off of my first solo album,” he said. “Some of the masses don’t even know that I’m the same guy from Dru Hill.”

He said he felt ‘pressure’ when releasing his solo album in 2015

Sisqó didn’t stop making solo music after “Thong Song.” In 2015, he released another solo album, “Last Dragon,” that he felt nervous about due to his lengthy hiatus.

“In my mind, having not released any solo material in 12 years is almost like being a brand new artist all over again,” he told ABC News.

He also explained that he expanded his independent label, Dragon Music Group, after he had issues with his previous label. The expansion allowed him to have more freedom as an artist. “I’m the CEO,” Sisqó said. “I get the final say-so.”

