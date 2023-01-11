‘Sister Wives’: 3 Times Kody Brown Embraced the Villain Role in Season 17

Kody Brown has seemingly started to embrace his role as the villain in Sister Wives Season 17. After watching the Sister Wives One-on-One special, many Sister Wives fans think that Kody may be leaning into the role a bit too much.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

3. Kody demands his wives ‘conform to patriarchy’

Kody feels like he failed in his management of the family. “I’m disappointed in how I’ve managed this,” he said. He wishes he would have taken the “reins” and made their independence less of a priority.

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody tells his wives that it’s time to regain control of the family. “I’m gonna be the head of my household again. And so, I’m not gonna be circumvented in that,” Kody says.

“So if everybody’s willing to conform to patriarchy again. I guess ’cause I’ve been fighting to make everybody happy.” Kody explains. He says he’s grown “bitter” by trying to keep all of his wives happy. He’s frustrated that he lost the family he “thought about and designed.”

Janelle was outspoken against Kody’s demands. “Yeah, I didn’t know I’d signed up for patriarchy, but that’s not what we all agree on in the very beginning,” Janelle said.

2. Kody compares his wife to dogs

In part one of the SIster Wives One-on-One reunion, Kody tried to explain his “conform to patriarchy” statement. He told the host, Sukanya Krishnan, about the agreement his wives made when they joined the family. Kody said the wives married him knowing they will allow him to be the head of the family.

In the clip, Kody claims that his wives were more than eager to join the plural marriage under those conditions. “And they’re like,” as he imitated panting like a dog. “Yeah, yeah, me! Pick me, pick me!” Kody said as he mimicked his wives. Many Sister Wives fans were shocked that Kody would compare his wives with panting dogs.

1. Kody admits to marrying Christine for the status

Another shocking villain moment for Kody was when he admitted that he married Christine for her rank as polygamist “royalty” in the church. Christine’s a “blue-blood polygamist” since her grandfather Rulon C. Allred founded the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB). Back then, Kody was a new convert to the church and was looking to find his third wife.

In the Sister Wives One-on-One Season 17 reunion, he told the host, Sukanya Krishnan, “Christine basically asked to be in the family. She was just like point blank, ‘I want to be in your family.’” Kody said, “I felt a lot of pressure. She’s basically royalty in our church.”

While Kody recognized that it was unfair that he chose Christine because of her status as an Allred. “I look back, and it wasn’t fair for me to go, ‘Oh, this will make me cool in our church,’ you know,” Kody said. “So it was your ego?” Sukanya asks him. “Oh, I was a polygamist. It’s all ego, baby.”

Many Sister Wives fans believe that Kody is leaning into the “villain” role since the majority of fans have labeled him as such. Would he play it up to keep audiences tuned in?