David Woolley's neice and two nephews were killed in Mexico in 2019, years before he became a public figure thanks to his marriage to 'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown.

David Woolley and his family gathered in October 2023 to celebrate a happy occasion. Sister Wives star Christine Brown, and Woolley tied the knot in a ceremony that was later aired on TV. While things are looking up for both Christine Brown and David Woolley, the Woolley family has dealt with two major tragedies in the last 15 years.

David Woolley’s niece and other family members were killed in Mexico

David Woolley didn’t just lose his wife in recent years. Following Margaret Woolley’s 2012 death, the Woolley family suffered the loss of several more family members in 2019. According to the U.S. Sun, Woolley’s niece and her two children, David Woolley’s great-nephews, were murdered in Mexico.

According to news reports from the incident, Dawna Langford, Woolley’s niece, was driving in Mexico when a drug cartel ambushed her and several other vehicles, all containing members of a FLDS sect. Langford and two of her children, Trevor Langford, age 11, and Rogan Langford, age 2, died in the gunfire. Two other women and four other children were killed in the ambush.

According to several reports, the group was traveling for a wedding when the incident occurred. While Langford and two of her children died in the ambush, several more of her children survived. They now live stateside.

According to the New York Post, the family of those killed filed a lawsuit in North Dakota. The cartel responsible for the deaths was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of those murdered. It is unclear if any restitution has been paid.

While most people are familiar with the polygamist sects that settled in Utah and surrounding states, there are also polygamist sects located in Mexico. Ervil LeBaron, a relative of Christine Brown, founded a polygamist sect in the country. Christine’s grandfather was murdered by LeBaron’s followers.

David Woolley lost his wife seven years before the killings

David Woolley was no stranger to loss when his niece and her children were killed in Mexico. The Utah resident lost his wife tragically. According to official police records, Margaret Woolley was found dead inside a hotel room in June 2012.

According to police reports, the police searched for Woolley in June 2012 after friends and family became concerned for her well-being. While police were looking for the 43-year-old, a hotel employee found her body inside a hotel room. The death was ruled a suicide. She reportedly left a harsh note.