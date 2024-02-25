Christine Brown has finally done it. After years of followers admonishing the Sister Wives star for her questionable side hustles, she’s found a legitimate income stream. The mother of six and reality TV star is officially the owner of an Airbnb. While fans are happy for Brown and her new husband, David Woolley, there are still some issues to work out. Social media followers were baffled when Brown revealed she’d decorate the Moab, Utah property with photos of her ex-husband.

Christine Brown now owns an Airbnb

Christine Brown is getting into the short-term sleeping accommodations business with an Airbnb. The Utah resident announced that she and her husband, David Woolley, have officially opened an Airbnb in Moab, Utah. The location is special to the pair. They wed in Moab in October 2023.

Christine Brown and David Woolley | TLC/YouTube

Moab, a tourist destination known for its beautiful landscapes, sees more than 3 million visitors yearly. The side business didn’t shock many. Years earlier, Christine confessed that she had always dreamed of opening an inn or a bed and breakfast after the family opted not to help Meri Brown procure Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Christine’s Airbnb offers three bedrooms and can sleep eight guests. While Christine ileveraging her TLC stardom to move the property, some fans are worried her ad copy and a recent decor decision could be problematic.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are concerned with Christine Brown’s decor choices

While the Moab area is a gorgeous tourist destination that always needs new short-term accommodations, Sister Wives fans think that Christine Brown might be making a huge mistake when decorating her Airbnb. In a recent Instagram post, Christine revealed she had decided to display magazine covers and articles pertaining to Sister Wives in the new property. Followers quickly pointed out that her already niche audience has grown tired of the fixation on Kody Brown.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

Several fans took to Reddit to discuss the odd decision, noting that the project she featured on Instagram was pretty heavy on Kody Brown. Some fans worried the decor could be a non-starter for potential patrons. Christine doesn’t seem interested in her followers’ thoughts on the matter, though. She turned off comments on the post.

Her decision to turn off comments is not new. Over the years, Christine has turned off Instagram comments on any post she thinks might be controversial. Posts promoting her MLM, Plexus, usually have the comments turned off. However, this is the first post regarding her new business venture that she’s chosen to turn off comments for.