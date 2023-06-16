Christine Brown and her fiance David Woolley attended a gala for Plexus in Nashville. Her slinky black dress offered a glimpse at her fresh ink.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is showing off some new ink.

The TLC personality recently got glammed up for a black-tie gala in Nashville. She donned a slinky black off-the-shoulder dress that revealed a tattoo on her chest, as seen in a photo her former sister wife Janelle Brown shared on Instagram.

Christine, Janelle, and Janelle’s daughter Madison were all guests at the event at the Plexus convention. All three are ambassadors for Plexus, a weight loss and nutrition supplement.

This is the first time that Sister Wives fans have seen Christine’s tattoo. She’s previously talked about her ex-husband Kody’s objection to body art.

“Kody is so adamantly opposed to tattoos,” Christine shared in a 2021 episode of Sister Wives. At the time, her and Kody’s daughter Ysabel was considering getting a tattoo to cover up the scar from her scoliosis surgery. And now that she and Kody have split up, Christine has apparently decided to get some ink of her own.

“Christine even has [a] tattoo wow,” one person commented on Janelle’s post. “You are now free girl.”

Others were thrilled to see Kody’s exes living their best lives.

“Wow. Only good words come to my mind,” one wrote. “You ladies look amazing. Your relationship is so strong. Good for you beautiful ladies.”

Christine Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ has moved on since divorcing Kody Brown

Christine’s new tattoo is yet another sign that she’s put her marriage to Kody in her rearview mirror. She’s moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Salt Lake City to be closer to several of her adult children as well as other loved ones. In Utah, she’s settled into a four-bedroom mountain-view home she shares with her boyfriend, David Woolley. She’s also planning a wedding. Earlier this year. Christine and David announced their engagement. He was also a guest at the Plexus gala, and Christine shared a photo of her and her fiance posing at the event.

“Went to a @plexusworldwide black tie gala last night with some of my favorite people,” she captioned the post on her Instagram. “I LOVE doing a home based business with my family!”

The Sister Wives star can’t help but relish her good fortune.

“We don’t always get second chances in life, I’m blessed to have found mine,” she wrote in an April 15 Instagram post. “To have found my happily ever after.”

