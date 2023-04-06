‘Sister Wives’ News: Janelle Smashes Christine Feud Rumors With Special Road Trip To Visit Her

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown dispels rumors that she and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, had a falling out. Janelle didn’t address the internet rumors directly but posted about her trip to meet up with Christine, their children, and grandchildren. Here’s what we know.

Inside rumors that Janelle and Christine feuding

On Feb. 14, Christine showed off her new boyfriend, David Woolley, on her Instagram in a special Valentine’s Day post. The pair have been officially boyfriend and girlfriend since Dec. 10, 2022. Christine hasn’t been shy about showing off her new relationship and has been spending a lot of time with him. The majority of Sister Wives fans are thrilled to see Christine so happy in her new relationship.

However, according to The Sun, sources close to the family claim Janelle isn’t happy about Christine’s whirlwind romance with David. The outlet claims that part of the reason for the alleged falling out came after David came into the picture.

“She’s more old-fashioned. She also doesn’t agree that it should’ve been so public, so quickly. She’s not about it,” the source said. “There’s some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment,” they told the outlet.

The source claimed that Janelle feels “upset” with Christine, “spending all the time with him.” Because of this, “they’re not so close as they were before they started dating.” Since February, Janelle and Christine have been spending less time together as they stopped posting via their Instagram accounts.

Janelle takes a special trip to visit Christine

On Apr. 4, Janelle dispelled the feud rumors when she posted about taking a road trip to visit Christine in Utah. “Short trip to hang out with [Christine Brown] and the kids for a couple of days,” the 53-year-old Sister Wives star writes in the caption of her Instagram post.

Janelle explains how she had planned to fly out of Flagstaff, Arizona, but how it changed due to bad weather. She drove to Phoenix to catch a flight to Salt Lake City, Utah, to visit Christine, their children, and grandchildren. She was happy about the unexpected road trip, which led her to a green spot in the Arizona desert, where she stopped to take a video and smell the wildflowers.

Janelle and Christine’s special ‘Sister Wives’ friendship

While Janelle and Christine said they didn’t always have the best relationship, according to the Sister Wives 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage. Kody claims that both of them would complain about each other in private to him throughout the years.

Despite the rough patches initially, Christine helped care for Janelle’s six children while at work, providing for the plural family. The bond they created as co-parents to their combined 12 children was what made them so close.

Over the past few seasons of Sister Wives, Janelle and Christine disagreed with how Kody handled the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocol and often traveled together to visit family. During this time, they grew even closer when Christine started confiding in Janelle about her marital problems with Kody.

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle said that Christine exemplifies the sister wife bond and relationship. Janelle continually backed Christine and defended her choice to leave the family to Kody, Robyn, and Meri. Now that Janelle has separated from Kody, the two have continued to grow their friendship beyond sister wives.

Despite all of the rumors that Janelle and Christine are feuding, it seems that these two women’s friendship is still strong. Perhaps more information will be revealed on Sister Wives Season 18, which is rumored to return in September 2023.