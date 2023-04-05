‘Sister Wives’ News: Gwendlyn Brown Exposes Kody’s ‘Completely Made Up’ Reconciliation Attempt With Meri

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown said she never heard her father, Kody Brown, attempting to reconcile with his first wife, Meri Brown. And based on what she heard from the Sister Wives Season 17 tell-all, she believes that he “completely made up” Christine Brown putting a stop to it.

Kody Brown’ Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody says Christine stopped his reconciliation with Meri

In part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion, Kody tells the host, Sukanya Krishnan, about a moment when his third wife, Christine, stopped his plans to reconcile with his first wife, Meri. Kody alleges that he had a change of heart with Meri after she gave him a special gift for their 30th anniversary, which consisted of Rice Krispie treats.

Kody was allegedly toying with the idea of getting back together with Meri after nearly a decade of not acting as a married couple. He claims that Christine was to blame for them not getting back together and says she lost her cool when she found out.

Christine adamantly denied this moment and said it goes against her character. Meanwhile, Janelle and Meri were oblivious to the attempted reconciliation or Christine’s supposed reaction that halted it. Meanwhile, Robyn said she remembered a moment when Christine “freaked out” while at her house, which Kody claims was in response to him attempting to get back together with Meri.

Gwendlyn thinks Kody is making it all up

Kody and Christine’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, has been watching Sister Wives Season 17 for the first time and reacting to the drama on her Patreon account. After watching this segment, Gwendlyn was shocked by her dad’s allegations against her mom.

“Robyn remembers the supposed aftermath. The only person who remembers is Kody. This is completely made up,” Gwendlyn said in the video.

‘Sister Wives’ star Gwendlyn Brown | YouTube

At the end of the reaction video, Gwendlyn talked about how she felt about Christine’s alleged freak-out at Robyn’s house. “Oh my goodness, that story of my dad, I don’t know if he made it up or like what happened, but from my mom’s perspective, it never happened. From Meri’s perspective, it never happened. From Robyn’s perspective, all she knows about it is the aftermath… She didn’t know,” she said.

Gwendlyn thinks her dad completely made the entire incident up to blame Christine for more things she didn’t do. “It feels completely made up,” she says. “I get it, maybe he had a weird dream, and he was like convinced that it was real,” Gwendlyn concluded.

Meri and Kody terminate their marriage

Many Sister Wives fans assumed that Kody and Meri’s marriage went south after her catfishing scandal in 2015. However, Meri revealed that the passion in her marriage left long before she found caught up in an emotional affair. Meri revealed in the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all that the sexual aspect of her relationship with Kody stopped a decade ago, in 2010, which happens to be the same year Kody and Robyn were married.

With over a decade of no intimacy or romance, Sister Wives fans wondered why she continued to stay with Kody despite the lack of connection. In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody said that his marriage to Meri was over and that he wouldn’t care if she married another man. In January 2023, Meri and Kody posted a joint statement revealing that they had “terminated” their marriage after 30 years.

Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to return in September 2023.