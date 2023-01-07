‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Claim ‘Mean and Bitter’ Robyn Brown’s ‘Game’ Is Over

As season 17 of Sister Wives comes to a close, the Brown family is in an entirely different state than just one year prior. In Nov. 2021, Christine Brown left the polygamist clan after years of marital unhappiness. This season’s tell-all revealed Janelle and Kody Brown are separated, and Meri admitted her marriage to Kody was over. Therefore, this leaves Robyn Brown as Kody’s only wife, leading some viewers to call her “mean and bitter” and say her “game” is over.

How does Robyn Brown fit into TLC’s polygamist clan?

Kody is legally married to Robyn and remains “spiritually” married to Meri, although he no longer wants a relationship with her. He separated from Janelle this year and split from Christine in November 2021. Kody legally wed Meri in 1990 but divorced her in 2014, so he could marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

Throughout season 17, Meri, Janelle, and Christine aired their concerns about their relationship with Kody and changing family dynamics. Christine once said: “I don’t think Kody is equal with his time. I think he caters to Robyn and her needs. To Robyn’s kids, and I think he’s spending all of his time building up his and Robyn’s relationship.”

Christine alluded to Robyn being Kody’s favorite wife this season. However, Robyn has attempted to defend herself. In a teaser for the three-part Sister Wives One-on-One, Robyn reveals the other wives handed Kody to her because they didn’t want to spend time with him.

‘Sister Wives’ viewer claim ‘mean and bitter’ Robyn Brown’s ‘game’ is over

In a Reddit post titled “Robyn enjoyed making them jealous,” fans debated just how much Kody Brown’s fourth wife had to do with the breakdown of his other three marriages. They cited several on-camera instances where Robyn seemed to try and sway Kody’s attention more toward her than the other wives.

“The game will be over for Robyn. She loved proving she was the favorite. Robyn kissed Kody on Valentine’s Day and danced with him. She loved that game, but she won’t have it anymore. She will be miserable,” one fan predicted.

“The amount of space that Christine has rented in his head has to be getting to Robyn,” claimed a second viewer of how much Kody mourned the loss of his marriage to his third wife after she left their union.

“I think Robyn and Kody’s relationship will take a major hit,” a third Reddit user deduced. “A large portion of their relationship, whether they see it or not, has been the two teaming up against the other wives. With that aspect now gone, they’ll be left with their relationship. They will eventually turn on each other.”

However, other fans believe Robyn had other intentions

While some fans think Robyn wanted to alienate Kody’s three existing wives, others in the same Reddit thread felt she just wanted to be favored by her husband.

“I don’t think Robyn planned to get rid of all of the wives. She planned to be the legal wife and the favorite wife, with her children favored. [Robyn] enjoyed seeing them suffer from Kody’s alienation. She also enjoyed their income since she has never contributed to the family,” a fan explained.

“Absolutely! She loved the power of them feeling jealous of her; that way, she wasn’t jealous of them!” shared another viewer. “In the beginning, I bet she was super jealous cuz they were an established family unit she wasn’t a part of.”

They continued, “Living separately probably intensified that (but I’m sure she never wanted to live with them!). In addition, watching Kody treat them badly made her feel so much better about how he treated her. Plus, without other wives, for Kody to compare Robyn to, I wonder if he’ll think she’s so great.”