‘Sister Wives’ News: Christine Takes Spontaneous California Trip With Truely and Boyfriend David

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is enjoying every second of her new life with her boyfriend, David Woolley, and her 12-year-old daughter, Truely Brown. The 50-year-old mom of six took a “spontaneous” and “epic” trip to Universal Studios. Check out all the pics here.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

Christine, David, and Truely hit Universal Studios

On April 9, Christine posted a series of photos of the trip she took with her boyfriend of 6 months, David Woolley, on her Instagram account. The Sister Wives star went to California for the weekend and created some “core memories” for her daughter, Truely.

“Making memories and going through adventures have always been precious to me. I’ve been blessed enough with the ability and time to make these core memories with my kids. Adventuring with [David Woolley] and Truely in California [Universal Studios] this weekend has been wonderful,” she wrote.

In the caption, she used the hashtag “Truely loves this don’t let her teenage expressions fool you.” And revealed that the road trip has been full of “great music” but “mostly Abba.”

Christine posts about the ‘epic’ people in her life

In 2021, Christine ended her marriage to Kody Brown after nearly 27 years of plural marriage. For many years she felt unappreciated as a “basement wife” and cast aside when Robyn Brown was added to the family. Christine longed for a romantic, monogamous relationship. Nearly two years after she decided to leave Kody, she found love again with 59-year-old father of eight, David.

In another Instagram post, Christine gushed about the “epic” people in her life. In the series of photos, Truely makes silly faces and poses with Christine and David. “More EPIC experiences with some absolutely epic people,” Christine captioned the post.

David posts about the ‘spontaneous trip’

Christine’s boyfriend went to his own Instagram account to post photos of their “spontaneous trip” to California. “I had so much fun in California with Christine and Truely. I love having someone to take spontaneous trips with #myqueen #mylove #roadtrip #christinebrown #spontaneous,” he captioned the post.

David’s photo dump showed some adorable couple photos of him and Christine at the beach, along with cute pictures of the three of them getting donuts together. Many Sister Wives fans love seeing David step into that father-figure role that Kody has neglected to fill.

Perhaps Sister Wives fans will see more of Christine, David, and Truely’s adventures in season 18. The new season is rumored to return in September 2023.