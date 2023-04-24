‘Sister Wives’ Rewind: 3 Times Robyn Brown Proved She Wanted a Monogamous Marriage

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are by far the most hated people on Sister Wives. Kody has been pegged as abusive and insufferable, while Robyn, his fourth wife, has been accused of being manipulative and selfish. In many ways, Robyn Brown has proven she was always after a monogamous marriage with Kody Brown. We picked just three moments from the show’s 17 seasons that highlight that mindset.

Robyn hired a nanny instead of relying on her sister wives for childcare

Christine and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

All four sister wives once claimed the biggest benefit of polygamy was the amount of help they had in their day-to-day life. That was never truer than when the family had several small children running around. Christine Brown largely took over childcare when Kody Brown had just three wives. She largely expected to take over some childcare when Robyn was added to the family. It didn’t happen that way, though.

Instead of relying on Christine and her other sister wives for help with the kids, she hired her family member as a nanny. The decision is one that hurt Christine deeply. She felt as though Robyn didn’t trust her with her children, and, in many ways, she didn’t. Looking back, though, Robyn’s decision had little to do with safety or concern. She hired a nanny because she never wanted to be a sister wife in the first place.

Robyn Brown refused to let Meri Brown take Solomon on a trip

Meri Brown has taken a lot of hate from her sister wives and her former husband over the years. Robyn might be the sister wife who made it the most awkward, though. Several years ago, Meri asked if she could take Solomon Brown with her to visit Leon Brown. While Solomon was rather young at the time, the request wasn’t outrageous. After all, Robyn once insisted she married into the family specifically so her children would have additional adults to rely on. Still, Robyn refused her request, claiming her son was “too attached” to her to travel without her. Sister Wives fans argue that the denial of Meri’s request further proves that Robyn Brown always wanted a monogamous marriage and family with Kody.

Meri Brown has expressed her frustrations with Robyn subtly over the years. She became more vocal as her marriage to Kody reached its inevitable end. In season 17 of Sister Wives, Meri noted that she was irritated by Robyn’s decision to remain silent about her marital struggles during a family meeting. If Robyn were interested in backing a polygamist lifestyle, she likely would have said something in support of Meri. She did not, proving she had long seen herself in a monogamous marriage with Kody.

Robyn Brown insisted Kody Brown needed to be available to her children at all times

Sister Wives fans have long criticized Robyn Brown for talking about living polygamy but failing to actively live the principle. It’s never more obvious than in recent seasons. During the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Robyn refused to see how her desire to keep Kody close to her and her children actively prevented him from maintaining a connection with his other wives and the children he shared with them.

The Brown Family | TLC/YouTube

Robyn was actively against Kody traveling and being involved in necessary family activities with his other wives because it would negatively impact her and her children. She never considered how her desire to keep Kody close affected the other wives or their kids. Robyn has spent years behaving as if she and her five children are Kody’s core family. It seemed like the other wives and 13 children were part-time obligations. Robyn didn’t seem to want to live a polygamist lifestyle; she wanted to have a monogamous marriage with side income from Kody’s other wives.

Fans will need to wait and see how the loss of all three of Kody’s other wives and their incomes impacts Robyn’s monogamous marriage to Kody Brown. TLC has yet to announce a new season. Still, Paedon Brown insists season 18 will be on the air sometime in the fall.