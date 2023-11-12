Rumors continue to swirl that Kody Brown is courting a new wife. 'Sister Wives' fans have yet to see hard evidence of this alleged romance, so where did the rumors begin?

Season 18 of Sister Wives has focused on Kody Brown’s crumbling marriages and his desire to reconcile with at least one of his former wives. While fans of the series are watching his half-hearted attempts at reconciling with Janelle Brown play out on the screen, in the present day, Kody is courting a potential new wife. At least, that’s what the latest social media rumors suggest. For weeks, gossip suggests Kody is trying to woo a young woman he met at a Las Vegas casino. No photo evidence of the pair has surfaced, though. So, where did the rumors start? On TikTok.

The most recent rumors got their start on TikTok

Kody Brown is no stranger to dating and marriage rumors. Previous talks of a fifth wife surfaced in media outlets from anonymous insiders. The most recent rumors appear to have gotten their start on TikTok. In October 2023, a TikTok account named @Topish posted a video suggesting Kody was dating a woman he met at a Las Vegas casino. According to the original video, Kody’s latest love interest is named Amber Smith. Reaction videos flooded in. Further rumors suggest she is a waitress in Las Vegas who has a penchant for reality TV.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

Since then, several media outlets claim to have spoken to insiders who allege Kody is pursuing another wife to keep Robyn Brown happy and ensure Sister Wives continues. While alleged insiders claim the new love interest will be revealed over the next several months, it’s not the first time such statements have gone unsubstantiated.

It’s not the first time Kody Brown has been rumored to be courting

It would make sense for Kody to add another wife to the family after three of his four brides have walked away. Still, we are doubtful it will happen. At the very least, we doubt the rumors regarding the Las Vegas-based Amber Smith are true. It isn’t the first time rumors about a new bride for Kody have failed to come to fruition.

In 2017, Life & Style Magazine reported that Kody was courting a single mother of two. According to the story, the famed polygamist was close to popping the question. Nothing came of the reports. Kody was also briefly linked to a woman named Leah. A Wikipedia page about the polygamist family even briefly listed her as Kody Brown’s fifth wife. No pictures of the alleged younger woman surfaced, and no fifth wife ever materialized.

Robyn Brown with Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

Shortly before season 18 of the series began, rumors swirled that Kody and his legal wife, Robyn Brown, had traveled to Mexico to meet a potential fifth wife. According to the story, she was so put off by the couple that she immediately opted out of the courtship. Again, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest the couple ever traveled out of the country to meet a potential new love interest. In fact, it doesn’t appear they traveled internationally for any reason.

It seems unlikely that any further evidence of Amber Smith and her romance with Kody Brown will ever emerge. For now, Kody Brown does not appear interested in bringing another wife into the family. He’s been outspoken regarding his feelings toward polygamy lately, stating that he no longer advocates for the practice. That could always change again, though, especially if he is incentivized by money.