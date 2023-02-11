This ‘SNL’ Star Reveals Obsession With ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Saturday Night Live has spawned many big stars over the years, but Bowen Yang is one of the most unique. A breakout star on the sketch comedy series, Yang has been a mainstay on the show since 2019, after working as a writer behind the scenes for about a year. Yang has since appeared in many hit sketches, making waves for his ability to steal a scene, even from other seasoned performers. In his off-time, Yang is an avid consumer of pop culture, recently revealing to Seth Meyers that he considers The Real Housewives of Miami to be “the best franchise” in Bravo’s Real Housewives media empire.

Bowen Yang’s best moments on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Yang was hired to join the writing staff of Saturday Night Live in 2018 and was promoted to an on-air cast member in time for the show’s 45th season, officially appearing in episodes by September 2019. Right from the start, Yang made a splash, proving that he was down to tackle any role. Over the past several years, Yang has managed to help create several sketches that are unique to him.

According to Screen Rant, Yang’s appearances as scientist Chen Biao on “Weekend Update” are fan favorites, with Yang’s sarcastic, sassy delivery helping to sell the segment. He has also proven to be adept at playing real-life people, with his portrayal of Kim Jong Un receiving praise and his surprising turn as rock legend Elton John making the studio audience (as well as viewers at home) crack up.

What did the comedian say about his love for ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’?

Yang isn’t just a TV star — he’s a real-life fan of all things pop culture as well. In a recent interview with Seth Meyers, Yang discussed his love for the streaming platform Peacock and his particular affinity for one particular Bravo show. “I’m not just saying this as an employee of NBCUniversal but the most happening thing in pop culture right now is Peacock — it’s Peacock,” Yang said.

“You got ‘The Traitors,’ you have every ‘Real Housewives’ including ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ which is currently the best franchise because it features Lenny Hochstein, the boob God of Miami,” Yang joked. “He gives every woman a boob job in Miami. Compulsory boob jobs, which is a DeSantis policy.” Yang went on to discuss his love for Lisa Hochstein, one of the stars of the franchise: “We are all hugely rooting for Lisa. He tried to kick her out of their house with the kids and she was like, ‘No, I’m staying and I’m raising these two children.’ She is amazing. Lisa Hochstein, I’m with you, I support you. Love her.”

Bowen Yang hosts his own podcast

In addition to Yang’s work on network television, he hosts his own podcast, Las Culturistas. Co-hosted by Matt Rogers, the podcast was originally launched in 2016 before going on hiatus in December 2019. It would ultimately return in 2020, just in time to tackle pressing stories and major pop culture moments. The format of the show is simple but compelling, with Yang and Rogers welcoming a new guest on each episode and discussing news, entertainment stories, and other topical touchpoints — all while relating every topic to their own individual cultural experiences.

With Yang’s star continuing to rise in the entertainment industry, even as he works hard each week on Saturday Night Live, it seems as though the best is yet to come for the talented star.