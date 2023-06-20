Bowen Yang from 'SNL' doesn't think calling Raquel Leviss by her legal name Rachel is the big slam that 'Vanderpump Rules' fans think it is.

Saturday Night Live comedian Bowen Yang doesn’t see how referring to Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules as Rachel as being a big burn.

Ever since the affair broke that Leviss was having an affair with her close friend Ariana Madix’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval, fans and the Vanderpump Rules cast have referred to Leviss by her legal name, Rachel, using it in a derogatory way. Leviss explained that she changed her name to Raquel in grade school when another student was also named Rachel.

The Rachel reference has endured as a slam, but Yang said using it in that way is not the drag people think it is – and they should stop.

Calling Raquel Leviss Rachel is not like dead naming a transgender person, Bowen Yang said

Bowen played a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen game called, “Honey I Don’t Think So” and dragged people for calling Leviss Rachel as being an burn.

Bowen Yang and Raquel Leviss | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“I don’t think so, honey equating calling Raquel Rachel is the same as dead naming a trans person,” he said. “It’s not the same thing at all. Her family calls her Rachel. Her name is Rachel legally. Do not bring this woman anywhere near queer culture. We don’t want her, OK? It’s not the same thing at all. She goes by Rachel.”

‘SNL’ scrapped a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval sketch

Yang also revealed on WWHL that a Vanderpump Rules Scandoval sketch was written for SNL. But the sketch never made it to air. Yang didn’t get a chance to really read the sketch but he knew it was extremely funny.

“One of the best [sketches],” Yang recalled. “It did not read at table because the producers were like, ‘What is this like?’ I didn’t think it broke through quite at the level that it wound up.” However, Yang saw the sketch layout and revealed which Vanderpump Rules cast member he was supposed to play on SNL.

“All we saw was just a Photoshopped image of everyone from the whole SNL cast heads like transposed on people. I think I was on Schwartz’s body. I’m cringy like Schwartz.” He added, “What I’m saying is I can, like, play that.”

Yang even had a little second-hand cringe while watching the Vanderpump Rules reunion. “When Ariana was like ‘What you’re doing is gross.’ I felt that because it is weird. It’s disgusting,” he said.

Co-guest, actor Matt Rogers went further and said he thinks Schwartz may be “worse” than Sandoval. “Like, it’s just so pathetic to watch him. And then that moment where he put his head in his hands [after Sandoval made the t-shirt remark]. It was gross, like now you’re realizing he’s gross?” Rogers asked, who appeared on WWHL dressed as Lala Kent, complete in a “Send it to Daryl” sweatshirt and heels.