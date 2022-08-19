‘Southern Charm’: Is Craig Actually Upset Naomie and Whitney Hooked Up?

The Southern Charm cat is out of the bag that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith hooked up … but is Olindo’s ex-boyfriend Craig Conover actually upset?

Seems like it.

Fresh off of Conover’s blasting of Olindo when she told him she wanted a friendship, Conover now seemed annoyed when he learned about the hookup, even though he made it perfectly clear he’s moved on with Paige DeSorbo.

Craig seems floored on ‘Southern Charm’ that Whitney and Naomie hooked up

Olindo dished to Leva Bonaparte that Sudler-Smith spent the night at her house after what ended up being a drunken dog wedding. Per usual on Southern Charm, gossip traveled fast, and the entire friend group eventually found out about the hookup.

The majority of the cast mused about it, laughing about how Sudler-Smith ensured that Olindo had the best room at his hosted friend trip to the Frank Lloyd Wright Auldbrass Plantation. And while the cast buzzed about the hookup, Conover seemed floored when he learned about the tryst, especially after explaining to Austen Kroll that he’s totally over Olindo. Plus Conover said he doesn’t care who Olindo hooks up with. Well …

“What do you mean they made out?” Conover demanded from Kroll when Kroll spilled about the night Olindo and Sudler-Smith had together. “What … did Whitney get drunk and tell you?” Conover got angry when Kroll wouldn’t give further details, adding, “For two years I told you everyone your girlfriend slept with!”

Craig confronts Whitney on the friend trip

“What the f***,” Conover said to Kroll. “To go from me to Whitney. It’s just not that fun.”

Olindo didn’t think her hookup with Sudler-Smith was as bad as it would have been if she had hooked up with Shep Rose or Kroll.

But, Conover confronted Sudler-Smith after he sauntered into Kroll and Conover’s bungalow. When Sudler-Smith confirmed he kissed Olindo, Conover appeared visibly agitated. “It’s my ex-girlfriend …” Conover said.

“It’s not a lie,” Sudler-Smith said. Adding (and somewhat slurring his words with a cocktail in hand), “Who gives a s***? There are other reasons, not just a random hookup. It’s none of your business so we don’t need to explain ourselves in any capacity.”

Although Conover patted Sudler-Smith on the shoulder, he added, “F*** you, Whitney.”

Did Whitney Sudler-Smith break the bro code on ‘Southern Charm’? Craig thinks he did

Later at the bar, Conover told Sudler-Smith he broke the bro code by hooking up with his ex-girlfriend. “I don’t understand her obsession with you,” Conover said. “But like, whatever. It’s your life.”

“I mean Naomie can do whatever she wants,” Conover insisted in a confessional. “But I think it’s shady of Whitney. The bro code rules are complicated at times. I understand that. But it’s still my ex-girlfriend. Like … what the f***?”

As some of the group gathered around the campfire, Rose tells Conover that the hookup isn’t personal. But Conover replied, “I was just disappointed when I heard that.”

Later, the group explodes on Conover, but not specifically over Sudler-Smith’s hookup with Olindo. Rose started in on him. “I think that part of you likes being around people who don’t know the Craig from eight years ago,” Rose said to Conover. “And there’s a part of you that resents the fact that we’ve known you at your lowest.”

These comments don’t sit well with Conover, especially when Sudler-Smith said to him, “You’ve become more of an a**hole.” Yikes

Southern Charm is on Thursday night at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

