Craig Conover was taken aback by girlfriend Paige DeSorbo’s reaction to the thought of marriage and moving to Charleston. DeSorbo cried on Summer House when faced with the notion of moving and it doesn’t appear as though the couple works out their long-distance dilemma on Southern Charm Season 9.

Conover is ready to settle down and put down roots in Charleston, South Carolina. But DeSorbo is from New York and while she’s in love with Conover, she’s far from ready to leave her friends and family. This has left the couple in limbo, which has Conover feeling pretty frustrated.

Craig Conover shares his frustrations on ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9

Conover established his business Sewing Down South and made a home in Charleston. Bravo viewers have gotten a peek into the massive renovations he’s made to his home, which he planned to share with DeSorbo. The problem is the couple isn’t exactly on the same page.

“Paige and I are in a tough spot,” he shared in the Southern Charm Season 9 trailer. “We’ve been dating for over a year, we’re kind of in the same spot. So it’s getting a little frustrating.”

Conover also wants the progress he’s made with his home to match his relationship with DeSorbo. “When me and Paige first started to date, the house was still in shambles,” he shared. “I think this house is finally to the level where I can start to look at the future and the future of me and Paige’s relationship.”

Can Craig and Paige move forward?

The couple is definitely at an impasse. “I will be changing a lot more than you would be. I will be changing my whole life,” DeSorbo said on Summer House (via Bravo). She added, “I have no friends in Charleston, I don’t know anyone, and my whole career is [in New York].”

She expressed her position even further during the Summer House Season 7 reunion. “I have only known living in the state of New York, I’m very close to my parents, and the thought of being a plane ride away to my family when I’m starting my own family was very scary to me — it still is very scary to me,” DeSorbo said.

The problem is that she doesn’t think Conover wants to move to New York either. “I know Craig so well, and he — long term — wouldn’t be happy in New York, and I wouldn’t want to put that on him.”

Paige thinks she and Craig Conover from ‘Southern Charm’ handle long-distance very well

DeSorbo further punctuated her stance on moving to Charleston last winter. “Long distance is definitely not an easy thing to do, but I will say, I think Craig and I handle it very well,” DeSorbo told People. “Obviously we will argue about certain things, but I love being with my friends during the summer. I love living in New York. I love going to the Hamptons on the weekends. He’s very supportive of that.”

She added that she felt felt “zero pressure to move down to Charleston right now.”