Step Aside Kit Harington! HBO Just Announced Another ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff About a Different Targaryen

Sorry, Kit Harington! HBO has a new Game of Thrones spinoff in the works, and it’s not the Jon Snow series fans were hoping for. We’ve been eagerly waiting for news on Harington’s show, but the network recently announced a different prequel instead.

The focus of the upcoming project will be on Aegon I Targaryen’s takeover of Westeros, and there’s a possibility of a movie being produced alongside the series.

Kit Harington | Helen Sloan/HBO

HBO announces a new ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

Much to the disappointment of Harington’s fans, discussions are currently underway at HBO regarding a new prequel to Game of Thrones which would center on Aegon I Targaryen’s campaign to conquer Westeros.

According to Variety, the project is still in its initial stages and has yet to secure a writer. However, HBO is said to be eager to push ahead and commence development, so the search for a suitable writer is currently underway.

The series will depict how Aegon I, along with his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys, utilized their army and dragons to seize control of six of the seven kingdoms in Westeros, with Dorne being the only exception.

HBO has already released several Westeros-based projects in the wake of the widespread popularity of “Game of Thrones.” Despite the numerous projects announced over the years, “House of the Dragon” is the only one that has been greenlit so far.

Kit Harington ‘can’t say anything’ about his ‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow spinoff

During the summer of 2022, reports emerged that a sequel series revolving around Kit Harington’s character was in the early stages of development. Despite the reports, Harington remained tight-lipped about any potential projects.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, however, the Game of Thrones star admitted that he is open to reprising his role as Jon Snow. Harington joked that he would return to the fantasy drama if it boosted his popularity.

“I can’t say anything,” Harington teased. “I don’t know, man, I walk down the street, and I get recognized a little less nowadays, and it kind of hurts my ego, you know? I’m pretty close to like putting on some furs.”

Harington refused to reveal any hints about the potential Jon Snow spin-off. However, creator George RR Martin has already confirmed that such a project is in the works and that it is currently in development.

The only problem is that it sounds like HBO is moving forward with a different idea, which could end up delaying Harington’s return to the franchise.

Kit Harington is returning to HBO — but not as Jon Snow

Harington will be making a comeback to HBO, but this time he won’t be playing the role of Jon Snow the swordsman.

The Game of Thrones alum has been announced as part of the cast for the third season of Industry, a show focused on young bankers and traders navigating the competitive environment of a leading investment bank in London.

In the upcoming season, Harington will portray Henry Muck, the CEO and creator of Lumi, a green energy technology company. Filming is scheduled to commence this month.

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones, Harington has worked on a number of different projects, including Modern Love and Extrapolations. He has also taken his talents to the big screens in Baby Ruby and Eternals.

Harington, of course, played Jon Snow for all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011 until 2019.