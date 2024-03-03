Rumors of an impending divorce for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber intensifed after Hailey's father posted to Instagram asking for prayers. The Biebers are apparently angry.

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber headed for divorce? Divorce rumors are nothing new to the pair, who wed in 2018 after a whirlwind romance. Rumors have swirled every few months since they married that things aren’t going well. This time, though, it feels like there is some weight to the reports. After all, something must be wrong if Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, is asking for thoughts and prayers for the couple.

A reshared Instagram post has fueled the rumor that Justin and Hailey Bieber are headed for divorce

Stephen Baldwin took to Instagram to share a post regarding his daughter, Hailey Bieber, and her husband, Justin Bieber, earlier this week. The shared post has sparked rumors that a divorce is impending. Several social media followers took the post as a “soft launch” of a separation, with some suggesting the pair have already separated.

Stephen Baldwin | Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

According to the U.S. Sun, the Biebers’ minister was the first to alert the world about potential strife between the couple. He posted a video of Justin singing to Instagram and asked his followers to pray for Justin and Hailey’s marriage. That was weird enough, but things got even more bizarre when Stephen Baldwin reshared the post on his social media profile.

Baldwin is no stranger to odd Instagram ramblings. Still, this personal request has struck followers as especially stanger. Reportedly, Hailey Bieber isn’t pleased about it, either. An insider spoke to TMZ and alleged that Hailey is angry that her father would put her business out online. The insider did note that the duo is dealing with a personal issue, but they did not share the nature of the problem between Hailey and Justin.

Hailey’s mother, Kennya Baldwin, who has been married to Stephen Baldwin since 1990, has not commented on the situation.

Stephen Baldwin’s post didn’t start the divorce rumors

While Baldwin’s post helped intensify rumors of an impending divorce, it isn’t the reason for the rumor; Justin and Hailey Bieber have been rumored to be having marital troubles for months. Once seen out and about together regularly, the couple have slowed down their public excursions together. Instead, Justin has been spotted alone more often than not. Hailey has been spotted leaning hard into her friend group.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

If a divorce is coming, some fans think it has been in the making for years. In fact, there have been concerns about the couple’s partnership from the beginning. Fans have been speculating that Justin was never happy in the marriage and has treated Hailey as a poor replacement for Selena Gomez. The speed at which he jumped from his relationship redo with Gomez to his marriage to Hailey didn’t help. That rocky foundation could very well be catching up to the pair.

Despite the rumors and the post shared by Baldwin, the couple has yet to make any announcements. If their marriage is just a facade like some fans suspect, they appear interested in keeping up appearances for now. Following Baldwin’s post, Hailey jumped on Instagram to share a love-filled message to her husband for his birthday. It is the first such post in a while, though.