Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reunited in Australia. Here's what an expert is saying about their date night in Sydney.

Fresh off his Super Bowl win and their kisses seen around the world, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are living their best life Down Under.

Just days after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, the “Anti-Hero” artist jetted off to Australia for her next leg of The Eras Tour and now her boyfriend has joined her. While Swift and Kelce continue to write their love story, a body language expert observed a sign that shows the songbird “wears the pants” in their relationship and offers a reason why Kelce wasn’t as “animated” as he usually is. Here’s more on that and their outing together in Sydney.

Swift and Kelce’s outing together at the zoo

After reuniting, the pop superstar and NFL tight end were seen during an outing together in Australia’s largest city.

They hit up the Sydney Zoo which Swift visited a day earlier. This time, she decided to take Kelce so he could see all the animals as well. They got a tour of the zoo after hours and were accompanied by some of the singer’s dancers. The duo hand-fed kangaroos and got up close and personal with a few koala bears.

It’s currently the summer season in Australia so Swift kept cool in a tank top and jean shorts, while her beau also rocked shorts with a T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Countless clips of their day out have been posted online; therefore fans and experts alike are sharing what they saw from the power couple.

The move an expert says shows Swift ‘wears the trousers’

Travis Kelce and and Taylor Swift kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” He analyzed plenty of footage and photos from the pair’s outing and noticed a subtle gesture that concludes Swift “wears the pants.”

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Stanton said: “Taylor definitely wears the trousers and this is clear when she puts her hand on Travis’ back whilst they are walking. This is what you call a ‘power pat’ and shows that she is the more dominant one in the relationship.

According to the expert: “[Travis] looks like a fish out of water and as though he wants to get back to the States where he feels comfortable. In one photograph, he’s looking down at the ground, shuffling about and playing with his hat. He’s trying to convey he’s fine but these are what we call pacifying and self-reassuring gestures. He’s usually quite an animated character so this departure from his usual demeanor probably signifies he feels uncomfortable and perhaps growing tired of feeling like he’s on display.”

