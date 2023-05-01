‘Summer House’: Andrea Denver Teases Return with Girlfriend Lexi ‘During a Beautiful Moment Last Summer’ [Exclusive]

Andrea Denver returns to Summer House with his girlfriend Lexi Sundin for what he called a “beautiful moment.”

Summer House previews tease that Carl Radke will propose to Lindsay Hubbard, which is likely what Denver hinted at during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“I’m not going to give any spoilers but it’s going to be during a beautiful moment of last summer and we were both really happy to be there so I guess that’s all I can say,” he said.

The ‘beautiful moment’ on ‘Sumer House’ is likely Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s engagement

Radke and Hubbard got engaged in the Hamptons last August and friends and family were there to help the couple celebrate. After a beach proposal, the couple met up with everyone at Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant.

Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin|Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“They were all surprised too because the entire house didn’t know it was happening — they also thought they were going to a bonfire,” Hubbard told People. “Amanda [Batula] even missed it because she was back in New York City, taking care of her dogs who just got spayed. But Kyle FaceTimed her, and we got to say hello.”

“We’re going to do another engagement party in New York in a few weeks,” Radke said. “I tried to get [Summer House alum] Luke Gulbranson out last night, but he was in Minnesota. But Andrea Salerno and his girlfriend Lexi happened to be in town, so they got to be there, which was really cool.”

Andrea Denver is happy for Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

Denver returned again to Summer House after witnessing the roughed-up friendships from his first visit. He finally managed to cook an authentic Italian meal for the group, but his weekend ended with Amanda Batula in tears and tension between Radke and Kyle Cooke.

“I heard there was some turmoil, but I didn’t expect it to be as bad as when I watched those scenes,” he recalled. “And it’s just sad. I mean, it made me sad because I really care about all of them. I’ve been getting really close to Carl and Lindsay this past year. I love them dearly. And really I’m a big supporter of their relationship. And I’m really excited for their future because I think they found each other at the perfect moment after being friends for so many years. So I’m really happy for them.”

“At the same time, I love Kyle, I love Amanda, and this kind of makes me sad to see them after being so close for so many years, fighting, getting back at each other,” he added. “I care about my friends. And that’s not something that I enjoyed seeing. So it’s tough. Especially because last year, Carl celebrated Kyle and Amanda’s wedding. So when I got there and heard there was some turmoil. I was like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on here? So much has changed in such a short time.”

Would Andrea return to ‘Summer House’ next season?

Denver skipped being on the Summer House cast this season because he wanted to focus on his clothing line and tequila brand. But now that he’s launched these projects, would he be game to return to Summer House next year?

“The door is open,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind going back.” What about a return with Sundin on the cast? “We do as many things as we can together, so if she came with me, I’d be happy,” Denver said.

He added, “It was so nice having her in the house later this season!”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.