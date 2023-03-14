Andrea Denver Dishes on the ‘Best Surprise’ From Being on ‘Summer House’ [Exclusive]

Andrea Denver made many new friends when he was cast on Winter House and then Summer House, but shared that becoming close friends with Luke Gulbranson was the “best surprise” he had from the experience.

Gulbranson, who was also on Winter House and Summer House, did not return for Summer House Season 7. Denver also decided to bow out from the current Summer House season, but recently made a guest appearance. But not being on the show didn’t change his friendships, especially his closeness with Gulbranson.

Denver also teased that will make more than one guest appearance on Summer House and next time girlfriend Lexi Sundin will be by his side.

‘Luke is a great guy,’ Andrea from ‘Summer House says

Denver hangs out with Gulbranson and other Summer House cast members and said Gulbranson is living his best life.

Luke Gulbranson and Andrea Denver |Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

“Luke is doing great,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “He is really busy with his acting career, pilot season and he’s going on a lot of auditions. He’s really busy with his maple syrup business, which is doing great. And also is about to launch a beer.”

“So yes, he is really busy and Luke is a great guy,” he continued. “I’ve got to say, and I know I said that many times, Luke was one of the best surprises to me. Because he’s such a great guy. We get along on a lot of things.”

Luke and Andrea from ‘Summer House’ still hang out

Gulbranson recently joined Denver, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Alex Wach, and others for a night on the town. They shared a fun photo at a bowling alley and Denver said Gulbranson is a genuine friend.

Denver said what makes his friendship with Gulbranson work is that they share many similarities but are very different. “We’re different because we were talking a couple of nights, ‘Oh, I’m going to come to Italy when you come to Minnesota.’ So I said, ‘OK, we could find a compromise and make that happen.'”

“So, it’s funny because we bring both cultures together and we just enjoy our time,” Denver said. “But he’s doing great and I’m looking forward to going out with him more.”

When Showbiz Cheat Sheet said some fans miss seeing him and Gulbranson, he said that it was nice that some fans miss seeing them this season. “I’m glad that some people miss us,” he said. “We definitely miss the house. But I’m glad that he’s a friend in everyday life and I’m really happy for everything he’s been doing lately.”

Andrea Denver will return to ‘Summer House’ again

While Gulbranson isn’t likely to return this season, Denver made a guest appearance and cooked his amazing rigatoni alla carbonara for the Summer House cast. He shared that he will return again, but this time he’ll bring girlfriend Lexi Sundin.

“You will [see Lexi on Summer House],” he said. “I’m not going to give any spoilers. But it’s going to be during a beautiful moment last summer and we were both really happy to be there so I guess that’s all I can say.”

He also said he’s not completely finished with being on Summer House in the future, possibly bringing Sundin on board. “We do as many things as we can together,” he said. “So if she came with me [on Summer House], I’d be happy.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.