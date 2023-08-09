Did Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard make amends? The former Summer House besties were spotted filming season 8 in the Hamptons and appear to (at least) be on speaking terms.

Summer House Season 7 ended with an explosive fight between Hubbard and Olivera. Hubbard accused Olivera of being unsupportive of her relationship and Olivera said Hubbard hasn’t been a true friend. The reunion seemed to open the door to reconciliation.

Now they at least seem to be cordial or even friendly – at least on Instagram.

Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard appear to be getting along

Summer House fans were happy to see Hubbard and Olivera posing in photos together. Hubbard posted a series of group shots and fans couldn’t help but notice that they appeared to (possibly) be friends again.

Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera | Sean Zanni/Bravo via Getty Images

“Made it to Montauk,” Hubbard captioned a series of five photos. In a few shots, Hubbard and Olivera are sitting next to one another and look happy. “The way the Bravoverse rejoices seeing Lindsay and Danielle together again,” one person replied in the thread.

“Patched up friendships is the feel good news we need!” another hopeful fan added. Other fans asked if they were friends again, hoping to get a response but Hubbard and Olivera have yet to comment.

The ‘Summer House’ Season 7 reunion may have been a turning point for Danielle and Lindsay

Amanda Batula was optimistic that the friendship could be salvaged. “I feel like we had such a solid group last summer in so many ways that it would be so nice to continue building all those friendships or mending friendships,” she told People. “We had a great time all together.”

After years of being best friends, Hubbard and Olivera’s feud was especially tough considering Hubbard got engaged and found love. Their dispute the entire season focused on how Hubbard didn’t think Olivera supported her romance with their mutual close friend Carl Radke.

Olivera tried to break through that misconception during the reunion. “My issue has never been with you guys as a couple,” she said at the reunion (via Bravo). “I’ve had an opinion about you, but I will always support you, and want your happiness. ‘Til the day I die. I just want this friendship to, at least, start something new, and to figure us out because that’s what’s been missing in my life, and I’m sure in yours.”

Hubbard softened. “Even though we kind of got off-track, I think that the bond that we have is special,” she said. “There’s a reason that we formed that bond, and I’m hopeful that we can find a version of that after this.”

Will Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard return for ‘Summer House’ season 8?

Bravo has not confirmed the cast lineup for Summer House Season 8, but many cast members, including Hubbard and Olivera, are in the Hamptons together. Radke and Hubbard plan to get married in the coming months so they may be on the show part-time.

As for Olivera, she’s been in the Hamptons this summer alongside Kyle Cooke, Batula, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod.