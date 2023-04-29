‘Summer House’: Does Bravo Own the $5 Million Hamptons Mansion Where the Series Is Filmed?

The hit reality TV show Summer House has been a fan favorite since it premiered on Bravo in 2017. The series follows a group of friends as they spend their summer weekends in a luxurious Hamptons mansion.

The multi-million dollar home has become an iconic location for the show. But does Bravo own it?

‘Summer House’ offers a glimpse of Hamptons luxury

Summer House Season 3 cast members Amanda Batula, Jordan Verroi, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard | Matthew Eisman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The reality show follows a group of young professionals as they escape the city for a summer of fun in the Hamptons. Summer House is known for its drama, partying, and extravagant lifestyle.

Some of the original cast members include Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Carl Radke. Over the years, new stars have joined the series, including Andrea Denver, Lindsay Hubbard, Luke Gulbranson, and Hannah Berner.

The show has been on the air for seven seasons, with the latest season premiering in February 2023. It also spawned a spinoff, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, set on the island near Cape Cod, Massachusetts and premiering on May 7, 2023.

“Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway,” the Bravo synopsis reads. “With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs.”

Bravo rents the lavish ‘Summer House’ home

The Hamptons mansion appears to be a permanent fixture on Summer House. But Bravo actually rents the home for the duration of filming.

The lavish home is located at 90 Wild Goose Lane, Water Mill, New York, a small hamlet in Eastern Long Island. It sits on three acres of land and has eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a gorgeous pool. It is the perfect setting for the cast to let loose and enjoy their summer weekends.

How much is the ‘Summer House’ home worth?

The Summer House mansion has lots of luxurious amenities that make it a perfect location to host a reality TV series. According to Behind the Hedges, the mansion features a gym, a movie theater, a game room, and a chef’s kitchen. The outdoor space is just as impressive, with a heated pool, a hot tub, and a tennis court.

The location of the estate is also a major draw for the show. The Hamptons is known for its exclusivity and high-end lifestyle.

And the mansion is situated in a private area, surrounded by trees and lush greenery. So it’s a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

While the exact cost of the mansion is not publicly known, House Beautiful reports that it was listed for sale in 2019 for $6.995 million. The home has been on and off the market for several years, with no official sale recorded.

However, the Hamptons real estate market is notoriously expensive. And it’s safe to assume that the mansion is worth several million dollars.