‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Star Jordan Emanuel Admits Silas Cooper ‘Really Hurt My Feelings’

Jordan Emanuel admitted that some of Silas Cooper’s comments he made about her on Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard were hurtful and painted her in an unfavorable light in the house.

Early in the season, Silas targeted Jordan as someone who went out late at night with his wife Jasmine and allowed men to buy them drinks. During dinner, he kept hammering away at Jordan and even Alex Tyree joked about how Jordan was the “toxic” friend.

Despite keeping her cool during Silas’s line of questioning, Jordan admitted that his views and comments were extremely hurtful. She added that Silas also discovered a new side of his wife he hadn’t considered beforehand.

Jordan was able to talk to Silas about his remarks and he ultimately apologized. “I feel like we had our conversation and I expressed to him that I felt like he kind of set the tone for how everyone views me in the house and how that really hurt my feelings. He apologized,” Jordan told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Jasmine Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Silas Cooper | Stephanie Diani/Bravo

“And you definitely see the ups and downs of navigating our place in each other’s lives. And same with Jasmine, to me is a natural shift, and transition happens when somebody is married and they were not before,” she added. “So you definitely see how we navigate our friendships over the next couple of weeks.”

How much did Silas know about Jasmine before they got married?

Jordan said Silas’s concerns were surprising. “It never occurred to me until that trip. Because my assumption was that he was aware or he had witnessed it to some extent,” she said. “And so I guess when we’re peeling back the layers, we’re seeing that he wasn’t. And so that was news to me.”

She also wondered how much Jasmine and Silas knew one another before they got married. “I think you can kind of see even when Shanice [Henderson] was talking about it, that I’m uncomfortable,” she said. “Because I don’t know at this point what he’s aware of or what he’s comfortable with.”

Did Jordan question if Silas and Jasmine should have gotten married?

As Jasmine’s close friend, did the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard trip prompt Jordan to question their marriage? “Well, they met during the pandemic and then once the pandemic was over, he had training for six months,” Jordan shared.

“And so I think that was really the first time we went to Martha’s Vineyard, was him seeing us in real life, in real-time, you know what I mean? With everything being open and we’re allowed to do things and we don’t have the stipulations that we did prior during the pandemic,” she said.

“He’s experiencing Jasmine as the individual for the first time, while also having just gotten married a couple of months before,” she said. “So I’m sure that must’ve been a very interesting and challenging experience for both of them. Because they’re all doing this with their friends around, but also, for everyone else to see.”

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.