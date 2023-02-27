‘Summer House’: Mya Allen Has a Lot of ‘Weird Texts ‘ From Carl Radke Too – ‘He’s No Longer a Buddy’ [Exclusive]

After connecting with Carl Radke on her first season of Summer House, Mya Allen said their friendship is over, especially after he referred to her text as “weird.”

Allen and Radke formed a sweet friendship last season of Summer House. But Radke’s girlfriend Lindsay Hubbard came after her when Allen sent Radke a text asking him if he wanted to smoke pot. She accused Allen of having a crush on Radke, something Allen said was completely untrue.

And despite trying to clear the air with Radke on Summer House Season 7, Allen was left feeling as though Radke wasn’t the friend she thought he was … and that some of the explosive comments Kyle Cooke made about Radke weren’t exactly that out of line.

Mya Allen and Carl Radke’s ‘Summer House’ friendship is over

Radke and Allen had an uncomfortable conversation on Summer House and Allen said that discussion was essentially the end of the road of their friendship. “What you see me saying in the confessional is what happened,” she told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “That is the reality of the situation. I don’t have a relationship with Carl anymore, and that’s OK. But no, he’s no longer a buddy.”

Lindsay Hubbard, Alex Wach, Andrea Denver, Mya Allen, and Carl Radke |Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Allen thought Radke’s remark about her text being “weird” was weird. “I mean, if that’s the case, then I have a lot of weird texts from Carl too,” she said.

Mya got along ‘pretty well’ with Lindsay Hubbard on ‘Summer House’

Allen clarified that although she connected with Radke as a friend last summer, they were not the best of friends. “I wouldn’t say that we were the best of friends. We weren’t hanging out weekly, but we did keep in contact and check-up,” she said. “Like I wished him happy one-year sobriety, things like that, you know? So I think that we did have a relationship. But he’s in a relationship now, and that’s his focus.”

Hubbard and Allen are actually in a better place, despite their spicy exchange in a recent episode. “Actually, we do get along pretty well this summer,” she revealed. “I do try to be fair and to hear her side of things and their side of things, which ends up being pretty much the height of almost every single conflict that we have this summer.”

“So I do reach out and try to extend an olive branch in that way,” she added. “But I think we’re different people and we look at friendship differently. We look at relationships differently. And that’s kind of coming to light now. So I don’t know where we are.”

Allen also didn’t think Cooke’s comments were as inflammatory as they are being made out to be on Summer House.

“I think that everyone’s calling this as if it’s a very big situation because we’re talking about cocaine,” she said. “And let’s just be honest. Last season, Carl spoke about his cocaine habit. So Kyle didn’t blow the whistle and let everyone know Carl’s substance of choice. That wasn’t what it was. And I think a lot of people are reading into that.”

“Would I necessarily share that information? Probably not,” she said. “But Kyle was not talking to the group. He wasn’t talking to the table. He was talking to me. And so I hope that he’s comfortable speaking to me and he was able to really give me the root of what he was feeling. So I think that’s all it was. I don’t think it’s that deep.”

“Sobriety is a huge buzzword,” she acknowledged. “I’ve been accused of going after Carl’s sobriety after the weed situation, which is like literally the furthest thing from the truth. So, yeah, when you have big buzzwords and you want to use them against people, sure. But that’s not what it is. Kyle spoke from his experience. It is polarizing and I get that. Like I understand the reaction, but I don’t think it was as malicious as people are making it out to be.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.