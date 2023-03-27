‘Survivor 44’: Did Jeff Probst Accidentally Leak Spoilers During His Podcast?

Jeff Probst has hosted Survivor since the CBS reality competition series’ first season in 2000. And for the first time in the show’s history, he is also hosting a Survivor-themed podcast that airs alongside season 44’s episodes. During the podcast’s first episode, our ears perked up when we heard Probst make an offhand comment about one Survivor 44 castaway. And we couldn’t help but wonder if he might have spoiled this player’s future in the game.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor 44.]

Jeff Probst | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Jeff Probst is hosting a new ‘Survivor’ podcast

Prior to the Survivor 44 premiere, CBS announced that a podcast titled On Fire with Jeff Probst was in development.

The legend himself is joined by Survivor supervising producer Brittany Crapper and podcast producer Jay Wolff to talk all things Survivor, including what happened in the season 44 episode that week, behind-the-scenes secrets from the show, and why Jeff sucks.

So far, the three have discussed the work put into the show before the game begins, advantages and idols, the casting process, and challenges. And the episodes have been very insightful into how Survivor is made. But it’s also interesting to hear Probst’s thoughts on season 44, including the groundbreaking four medical visits in episode 1.

Jeff Probst might have spoiled one ‘Survivor 44’ cast member’s fate

Jeff Probst, Brittany Crapper, and Jay Wolff discussed the multiple medical visits in the Survivor 44 premiere during the inaugural episode of On Fire with Jeff Probst.

As fans recall, producers had to medically evacuate Bruce Perreault in episode 1 when he got a concussion. Afterward, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle fell from a large rock structure and injured his shoulder. And later, Brandon Cottom experienced heat exhaustion during the Immunity Challenge. However, the medical team cleared both Matthew and Brandon to continue in the game.

Probst, recapping the medical emergencies, said, “Brandon is fine. Heat exhaustion, but he’s OK. Now Matthew remains to be seen. He’s fine to stay in the game, but the doctor was very clear — you cannot use this shoulder.”

According to the host, Brandon is in the clear regarding his medical visit. However, he was slightly vaguer when discussing Matthew’s situation. And as fans have seen in the first few episodes of Survivor 44, Matthew’s shoulder continues to bother him.

It’s possible that Jeff Probst was foreshadowing a medical evacuation for Matthew in a future Survivor 44 episode. And if you read between the lines, the host might have given away Survivor 44 spoilers.

‘Survivor’ spoilers reveal there is one more medevac in season 44

Perhaps Jeff Probst’s comment during the podcast turned our heads because we know the spoilers for Survivor 44. And the leaks reveal that following Bruce’s exit, there will be another medical evacuation before the merge.

The spoilers don’t reveal the medevac’s identity, but given what we know about Matthew and his shoulder injury, we infer it’s him. But only time will tell when producers pull him from the game. And we wonder if Probst will extend an invitation to Matthew to return in a future season just like he did for Bruce.

New episodes of Survivor 44, hosted by Jeff Probst, air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.