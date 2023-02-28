‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst’s New Podcast Includes a Segment Called ‘Why Jeff Sucks’

CBS is pulling out all the stops for Survivor 44, which further proves fans’ theory that producers favor season 44 over season 43. Not only is Jeff Probst returning to host the upcoming season, but he is also hosting a new Survivor-themed podcast.

Jeff Probst | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Jeff Probst is hosting a new ‘Survivor’ podcast

Per Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Probst is diving deep into Survivor 44 with a new podcast, On Fire With Jeff Probst. The podcast will drop its first episode directly after the season 44 premiere on Wednesday, March 1, which fans will be able to listen to on all major podcasting platforms.

“I’m very excited to share that for the first time ever in 22 years, we’re doing an official Survivor podcast,” Probst shared. “It’s not a recap podcast, though. It’s cooler. We’re going to go inside the making of Survivor from the producers’ point of view. So it’s the how we do what we do and the why we do what we do.”

He continued, “I think of it like a companion piece to the show. You watch an episode of Survivor, and then you listen to the episode of the podcast, and we’ll use that as a jumping-off point to take you deeper into the show.”

“Our hope is that our fans will feature a deeper connection to the show because we’re going to use each episode as a jumping-off point to take you inside the art department or the casting process,” Probst concluded. “How do we put somebody on the show? Or how do we come up with our ideas? And why so many idols, Probst?! Those kinds of things.”

Probst will host On Fire With Jeff Probst alongside Survivor producer Brittany Crapper and podcast producer Jay Wolff. And all episodes will debut following the airing of Survivor 44 episodes, so fans can get double doses of Jeff Probst every Wednesday night.

Is watching #Survivor simply not enough? ? Dive into the making of the show after every episode with the first official Survivor podcast: On Fire With Jeff Probst, coming your way following the premiere on March 1st! ? Listen to the trailer now: https://t.co/F2M02s6CSC pic.twitter.com/gbXjibm9wv — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 22, 2023

What will be covered in ‘Why Jeff Sucks’?

Not only will On Fire With Jeff Probst take fans behind the scenes of Survivor 44, but it will also actively include listeners in on the fun.

The podcast features a segment (hilariously) called “Why Jeff Sucks,” where Probst will read and answer fan questions. And we’re hoping the first episode answers the question, “Why does Jeff suck?” But beyond that, we’re looking forward to an open and candid conversation about the show. And no one knows Survivor better than Jeff Probst.

In CBS’s press release, Steve Raizes, EVP of podcasting and audio for Paramount, explained, “Whenever we make a podcast, we ask ourselves — how is this pod something that only we can do? The exceptional factor here is Jeff [Probst]. After hosting Survivor for over 20 years, Jeff is the heart of the franchise with unmatched knowledge of and passion for the competition.”

Raizes added, “The insight and excitement he brings to the podcast make it truly unrivaled. As both a podcaster and longtime fan of Survivor, we’re incredibly excited about what he and the team have created. It really sings.”

Everything we know about ‘Survivor 44’, hosted by Jeff Probst

The upcoming season’s premiere is just around the corner, and we’re more than ready to officially meet the Survivor 44 cast.

The 18 new castaways are:

Brandon Cottom

Bruce Perreault

Carolyn Wiger

Carson Garrett

Claire Rafson

Danny Massa

Frannie Marin

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Josh Wilder

Kane Fritzler

Helen Li

Jaime Lynne Ruiz

Lauren Harpe

Maddy Pomilla

Matt Blankinship

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Sarah Wade

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

The synopsis for episode 1, “I Can’t Wait to See Jeff,” reads, “Immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies. The remaining two tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials. Then, as castaways begin to get acquainted with each other, each tribe must choose one person to take a journey and make the first big decision of the game.”

Survivor 44, hosted by Jeff Probst, premieres on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.