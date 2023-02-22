‘Survivor 44’ Doesn’t Premiere Tonight, but Fans Think They Know Who Is Voted out First

Sadly, Survivor fans have to wait a little longer for the season 44 premiere. But in the meantime, we’ve gathered all of the potential spoilers from Survivor 44 Episode 1, including the two castaways who allegedly are the first contestants to leave the game.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Survivor 44 premiere, “I Can’t Wait to See Jeff.”]

When does ‘Survivor’ 44 premiere?

The Survivor 44 premiere isn’t on tonight, Feb. 22, but it will air one week from today on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Episode 1, “I Can’t Wait to See Jeff,” is two hours long and introduces viewers to 18 new castaways. The Survivor 44 cast includes:

Brandon Cottom

Bruce Perreault

Carolyn Wiger

Carson Garrett

Claire Rafson

Danny Massa

Frannie Marin

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Josh Wilder

Kane Fritzler

Helen Li

Jaime Lynne Ruiz

Lauren Harpe

Maddy Pomilla

Matt Blankinship

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Sarah Wade

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

Producers split the 18 contestants into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Ratu consists of Matthew, Brandon, Kane, Jaime, Lauren, and Maddy. Soka contains Josh, Frannie, Danny, Heidi, Matt, and Claire. And Tika includes Bruce, Sarah, Yam Yam, Helen, Carson, and Carolyn.

The synopsis for the Survivor 44 premiere reads, “Immediately upon reaching the beach, the three tribes go full throttle in their first challenge to earn crucial camp supplies. The remaining two tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials. Then, as castaways begin to get acquainted with each other, each tribe must choose one person to take a journey and make the first big decision of the game.”

‘Survivor’ spoilers suggest producers medically evacuate 1 castaway on Day 1

The Survivor 44 trailer previews a challenge where someone gets hurt, and spoilers suggest it happens during the premiere.

The video shows Jeff Probst yelling for everyone to stop what they’re doing and calling in the medical team. A man lies on the ground while doctors attend to him. And Matthew remarks from the sidelines, “If this doesn’t bond us, I don’t know what will.”

Survivor spoilers indicate that Bruce is the castaway who goes down during the first challenge. There’s speculation about his injuries, but a source who has proven reliable in recent seasons said Bruce gets a concussion during the challenge. In a Reddit thread, the same source claims that producers let Bruce continue in the game, but they later pulled him once he started exhibiting worse symptoms.

So before the first Tribal Council, Survivor 44 claims its first victim when producers allegedly medically evacuate Bruce in the premiere.

Which contestant is the first person voted out during the ‘Survivor 44’ premiere?

Since the Survivor 44 premiere is two hours long and Bruce reportedly leaves early, another castaway will likely exit the game in episode 1. And fans have identified the two most likely candidates, which they shared in a Reddit thread.

Based on previews and photos from the premiere, many believe Maddy or Claire is voted out at the first Tribal Council. Maddy is on Ratu, and Claire is on Soka, so one of the two tribes will likely lose the first Immunity Challenge.

“I feel like it’s Maddy,” a Reddit user commented. “Claire had a voice confessional in the original preview about the elements and the challenges being the most difficult part of the game, and that doesn’t sound like someone would make that type of comment on merely Day 2/3 of the game.”

One fan wrote, “I’m getting superfan flameout vibes from Maddy. So I feel like it’s her, though she does seem very optimistic on social media, but that might not mean much.”

“Claire being an early boot would be surprising to me,” someone else shared. “She seems like she would be a lock for the merge.”

The consensus is that Maddy is likely the first boot if Bruce is medically evacuated. But fans must tune in to episode 1 to discover how it all goes down.

Survivor 44 premieres on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.