‘Survivor 44’ Spoilers: 1 Castaway Is Allegedly Medevaced on Day 1

When people sign up to play Survivor, they sign up knowing that it’s a dangerous game where they can injure themselves at any time or succumb to the elements. Over the course of 43 seasons, producers have had to medically evacuate 16 castaways for various reasons. And according to Survivor 44 spoilers, one name will be added to that list during the premiere.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Survivor 44 premiere.]

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Meet the cast of ‘Survivor 44’

The Survivor 44 premiere is just around the corner, and before we get to the spoilers, let’s introduce the 18 new contestants. They are:

Brandon Cottom, a 30-year-old security specialist from Newtown, PA

Bruce Perreault, a 46-year-old insurance agent from Warwick, RI

Carolyn Wiger, a 35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, MN

Carson Garrett, a 20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, GA

Claire Rafson, a 25-year-old tech investor from Brooklyn, NY

Danny Massa, a 32-year-old firefighter from Bronx, NY

Frannie Marin, a 23-year-old research coordinator from Cambridge, MA

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, a 43-year-old engineering manager from Pittsburgh, PA

Josh Wilder, a 34-year-old surgical podiatrist from Atlanta, GA

Kane Fritzler, a 25-year-old law student from Saskatoon, Canada

Helen Li, a 29-year-old project manager from San Francisco, CA

Jaime Lynne Ruiz, a 35-year-old yogi from Mesa, AZ

Lauren Harpe, a 31-year-old elementary school teacher from Mont Belvieu, TX

Maddy Pomilla, a 28-year-old charity projects manager from Brooklyn, NY

Matt Blankinship, a 27-year-old security software engineer from San Francisco, CA

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, a 43-year-old barbershop owner from Columbus, OH

Sarah Wade, a 27-year-old management consultant from Chicago, IL

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, a 36-year-old salon owner from San Juan, Puerto Rico

Before arriving in Fiji, the Survivor 44 producers split the cast into three tribes — Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Ratu consists of Matthew, Brandon, Kane, Jaime, Lauren, and Maddy. Soka contains Josh, Frannie, Danny, Heidi, Matt, and Claire. And Tika includes Bruce, Sarah, Yam Yam, Helen, Carson, and Carolyn.

Are you ready to be DARING?? Meet the 18 new castaways who have dared to give it their all to claim the Season 44 Sole #Survivor title. pic.twitter.com/iA2dVr1xov — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) January 31, 2023

‘Survivor 44’ spoilers indicate 1 player gets injured during the first challenge

In the months leading up to the Survivor 44 premiere, spoilers circled the internet claiming that producers medically evacuate someone on Day 1. And after the trailer seemingly confirmed this spoiler, fans concluded that the injured castaway was Bruce.

The Survivor 44 preview shows host Jeff Probst yelling at the castaways to stop what they’re doing during the opening challenge. He calls in the medical team, and the doctors tend to Bruce as he lies on the sand. On the sidelines, Matthew comments, “If this doesn’t bond us, I don’t know what will.”

One fan started a Reddit thread that gathered evidence proving Bruce is a Day 1 medevac. And a reliable source in the Survivor spoilers community commented, “[Bruce] gets a concussion. They let him continue to play but developed concussive symptoms and then gets pulled.”

So the current Survivor 44 spoilers claim that Bruce gets a concussion during the first challenge on the beach. And after further examination, producers decide to pull him from the game.

Producers reportedly have to medically evacuate another castaway later on in the game

Unfortunately, the same reliable Survivor spoilers source also revealed that producers have to medically evacuate another contestant right before the merge in season 44.

However, at this time, it’s unclear who the second medevac is. And we have no details surrounding the nature of the evacuation.

Survivor 44 premieres on Wednesday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And fans can check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Survivor 44 spoilers as our coverage of the season continues.