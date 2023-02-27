‘Survivor 44’: Jeff Probst Hints Idols Will Be Used, Calls Season 43 ‘an Anomaly’

Idols are the only sure way to stay in the game. But Survivor 43 showed a lot of castaways getting separated from their idols and not playing them. Jeff Probts hints that Survivor 44 won’t follow suit.

Castaways held onto ‘Survivor 43’ idols

Castaways had to work for their idols in Survivor 43. The people who founded the Beware Advantage had to gather specific beads from everyone in their tribe to build an idol. Everyone was successful, but the secret of the idols came out after the merge.

The idol situation was even tricker when castaways found out a Knowledge is Power Advantage was in play. They started exchanging their idols to hide them. At one point, Jesse Lopez had two idols that belonged to other people.

It was much later in the season when he finally played them. One time was to take out his ally Cody Assenmacher.

Jeff Probst hints the ‘Survivor 44’ cast plays their idols earlier

Jeff Probst | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

The game has so many twists and turns that castaways hesitate to make moves. Probst talked to Entertainment Weekly and answered if they changed anything with the idols and advantages to address this.

“Historically, holding idols until the end of the game is more uncommon than common and totally dependent on the overall gameplay,” the host said. “I’ll put it on the record that I think Survivor 43 was an anomaly. As you’ll see straight away, Survivor 44 is going to be a fun season with a group of players who understand you cannot play to not lose, you have to play to win.”

“If that means using an idol or Shot in the Dark earlier than you thought, then that is what you must do,” Probst continued. “The key to the game is you have to survive the vote. If you can do that, then anything can happen when you return to camp.”

The producer is a fan of this cast. “I loved this group from the opening moments,” he said. “I can’t give you a specific answer as to why they were so electric, but I do think you’ll feel it straight out of the game.” Luckily, fans can watch a clip from the premiere to see the cast.

‘Survivor 44’ sneak peek shows an excited cast

There is a sneak peek video of the three tribes standing in front of Probst for the first time. He asked Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho what he wanted to see in a tribe member.

“I want to see someone that’s just gonna give it all,” the salon owner answered. “Because we’re here to win, and we need each other. If you have to puke out everything you have inside if you have to sweat, every tear. We are family here, so bring it up. Grab your puke bag. I’ll wipe away your tears.”

Of course, this is what castaways usually say before their first Tribal Council. Fans will have to watch to see how long the family will stick together.