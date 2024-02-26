Eighteen new castaways are competing for the title of Sole Survivor in season 46, which premieres Feb. 28 on CBS.

Who will be the newest Sole Survivor? Eighteen fresh contestants are competing for the most coveted title in reality TV (and $1 million) in Survivor 46. The game kicks off on Feb. 28 on CBS. Here’s everything you need to know about the new season, including how to watch the super-sized 2-hour premiere.

‘Survivor 46’ starts Feb. 28 on CBS

'Survivor 46' cast

Survivor Season 46 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

In the 2-hour premiere, “This Is Where Legends Are Made,” the 18 castaways are left stranded on an island in Fiji. In the first challenge, the three tribes – Nami, Yanu, and Siga – compete to crack a code and win essential camp supplies. Then, three castaways go on a journey away from their new tribes.

How to watch the new season of ‘Survivor’

New episodes of Survivor air Wednesdays at 8 p.m.ET/PT on CBS.

Survivor 46 ​​is also available to stream live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand the day after each episode airs for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

Will the new episodes of ‘Survivor’ be 90 minutes long?

In season 45, Survivor made the switch from hour-long to 90-minute episodes. The longer episode runtimes were a way for CBS to fill its schedule during the ongoing Hollywood strikes. Now, the strikes are over, but the extended episodes are sticking around.

The first two episodes of Survivor 46 will be 2 hours long. Subsequent episodes will be 90 minutes long.

Who’s in the ‘Survivor’ Season 46 cast?

Who are the 18 people competing in the new season of Survivor? Here’s the full cast:

Q Burdette, 29

Jessica “Jess” Chong, 37

Charlie Davis, 26

Tevin Davis, 24

Tiffany Nicole Ervin, 33

Moriah Gaynor, 28

Maria Shrime Gonzalez, 48

Bhanu Gopal, 41

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams

David Jelinsky, 22

Ben Katzman, 31

Hunter McKnight, 28

Randen Motalvo, 41

Tim Spicer, 31

Soda Thompson, 27

Venus Vafa, 24

Kenzie Petty, 29

Liz Wilcox, 35

A ‘Survivor’ cast member explains what the game is all about in season 46’ sneak peek

(L-R): Jem Hussain-Adams, Ben Katzman, and David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky in the ‘Survivor 46’ season premiere | Robert Voets/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

On Feb. 26, CBS released a Survivor Season 46 sneak peek on TikTok. In the clip, cast member Tevin Davis breaks down what the show is all about – and what it takes to succeed in the game.

“Survivor is 18 people coming together from all different walks of life and they are here, all together, at one time, having to trust each other, build a society … and to trust one another while also not being able to trust anyone, because you’re playing a game that it built on deceit,” he explains.

“You have to be vulnerable. And you have to be authentically yourself. And you have to overcome and adapt to all the challenges which you are guaranteed to face,” Tevin adds. “Because that is what Survivor is about.”

The sneak peek also reveals the season’s first challenge. Two players from each team must race down the beach, crawl under a muddy net, and retrieve two giant puzzle pieces. Once all six pieces have been retrieved, the tribe must assemble them into a large podium. One player climbs to the top and uses a pole to retrieve the flint. The first tribe to complete the challenge wins valuable supplies: a pot, a machete, and a flint. The second-place finishers get to choose between a sweaty and a savvy challenge, and the losers get whatever is left.

