Survivor is back for season 46. The latest season of the venerable reality series kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with an extended 2-hour season premiere. This season, 18 castaways will be divided into three teams of six, who will “endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach,” according to CBS.

So, who are the castaways competing for the title of Sole Survivor – and for the show’s $1 million prize? According to Survivor host Jeff Probst, they’re “a really unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans.”

“You’re going to love so many of them,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly. “You’ll feel it in the opening moments of day one when we first meet everyone. There is a sense of humor and sense of fun that is going to make this group really entertaining to watch.”

Let’s meet the 18 castaways from Survivor 46.

‘Survivor 46’ cast

The newest batch of survivor castaways includes a law student, an artist, a slot machine salesperson, and a software engineer. They range in age from 22 to 48 and originally hail from locations such as Hong Kong, India, Guyana, and Mississippi. All think they have what it takes to win it all, but only one will go home from Fiji with the million-dollar prize.

The Survivor 46 cast members are:

Q Burdette, 29, a real estate agent from Mississippi who currently lives in Memphis

Jessica “Jess” Chong, 37, a software engineer from San Francisco by way of Hong Kong and Toronto

Charlie Davis, 26, a law student from Boston

Tevin Davis, 24, an actor from Richmond, Virginia

Tiffany Nicole Ervin, 33, an artist from Elizabeth, New Jersey

Moriah Gaynor, 28, a program coordinator from Boca Raton, Fla., who now lives in San Diego

Maria Shrime Gonzalez, 48, a parent coach from Dallas

Bhanu Gopal, 41, an IT quality analyst originally from Visakhapatnam, India, who now lives in Acton, Mass.

Jemila “Jem” Hussain-Adams, 32, an international brand mentor originally from Berbice, Guyana, who now lives in Chicago

David “Jelinsky” Jelinsky, 22, a slot machine salesman from Las Vegas

Ben Katzman, 31, a musician from Miami

Hunter McKnight, 28, a science teacher from French Camp, Miss.

Randen Montalvo, 41, who is originally from Brooklyn and now works as an aerospace tech in Orlando

Tim Spicer, 31, a college coach who is from Alexandria, Virginia, and now lives in Atlanta

Soda Thompson, 27, a special education teacher from Lake Hopatcong, N.J.

Venus Vafa, 24, a data analyst from Toronto

Kenzie Petty, 29, a salon owner originally from Gibraltar, Mich., who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina

Liz Wilcox, 35, a marketing strategist from Luther, Mich., who now lives in Orlando

