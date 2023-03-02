‘Survivor’ Season 44: Jeff Probst Won’t Be Leaving Anytime Soon: ‘I Still Need “Survivor”‘

Some Survivor fans might not realize the reality series is based on a Swedish show called Expedition Robinson. But while the origin behind the American version might not be common knowledge, one thing most fans can rally behind is the involvement of longtime host Jeff Probst. Here’s why — even though Survivor Season 44 premieres tonight — Probst confirms he doesn’t plan to leave the show anytime soon.

Jeff Probst has been the host of ‘Survivor’ since 2000

Jeff Probst | Robert Voets/CBS

More than just the on-screen host, Jeff Probst has served as the executive producer of Survivor since the mid-2000s. Before the show, he hosted Rock & Roll Jeopardy! But post-Survivor, his career has been largely defined by the longtime reality TV show, which he has helmed since its debut on CBS in May 2000.

Probst’s fame has only grown. Thanks to Survivor, he has made guest appearances — often as himself — on TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother, Two and Half Men, and Family Guy. He even hosted a short-lived daytime talk show, The Jeff Probst Show, from 2012 to 2013.

Jeff Probst recently addressed the possibility of leaving ‘Survivor’

Some fans might wonder whether Jeff Probst is ready to move on after more than 20 years on Survivor. In a December 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he addressed that question head-on.

“It’s impossible to describe what Survivor represents to me. Impossible,” Probst said. “It goes beyond creative expression or professional recognition. It’s much deeper. It’s right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players. It’s about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment and adapt to my surroundings, about being a good ‘tribe member,’ about being open to new ideas and new people. The same opportunities Survivor offers the players, it offers me. I love Survivor, and I still need Survivor.”

By the sound of it, Probst has no interest in leaving the series just yet. Survivor has been an integral part of his life and career. And it’s heartwarming to hear him share his deep affection for the show.

Probst remains a fan favorite

After so many years of seeing Probst lead the charge, fans might not even be able to imagine what Survivor would be like without him. Viewers and contestants respect and revere him, which likely only motivates him to stay as long as possible. And his presence anchors the show as new players join the game year after year.

Survivor Season 44 — which wrapped up filming in June 2022 — will see Probst return. And the season will be the 12th consecutive one filmed on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. Like the previous few seasons, Survivor 44 will feature 26 days of gameplay, dividing 18 players into three tribes.