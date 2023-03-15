‘Survivor’ Spoilers: Who Wins Season 44?

Unlike other reality television shows, it can be hard to come by spoilers for Survivor. Multiple sources come forward with “insider” information; most of the time, it’s fake. However, one person surprisingly submitted an accurate bootlist for Survivor Season 42, so we’re inclined to believe them when they say that they know the winner spoilers for season 44.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 44.]

The ‘Survivor’ Season 44 cast | Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Which castaways remain in the running for Sole Survivor after episode 2?

Following Bruce Perreault’s medical evacuation, Maddy Pomilla’s vote out, and Helen Li’s exit, only 15 castaways remain in Survivor Season 44 after the first two episodes. They are:

Brandon Cottom

Carolyn Wiger

Carson Garrett

Claire Rafson

Danny Massa

Frannie Marin

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt

Josh Wilder

Kane Fritzler

Jaime Lynne Ruiz

Lauren Harpe

Matt Blankinship

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle

Sarah Wade

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho

The Ratu tribe has five members: Brandon, Kane, Jaime, Lauren, and Matthew. Soka has retained its six original castaways — Claire, Danny, Frannie, Heidi, Josh, and Matt. And lastly, Tika has lost two members, so only Carolyn, Carson, Sarah, and Yam Yam remain in Survivor Season 44.

One more person will leave the island in Survivor Season 44 Episode 3, “Sneaky Little Snake,” which premieres tonight, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. And according to the synopsis for the upcoming hour, Matt and Frannie might be in danger of leaving due to their early showmance. The description reads, “A budding romance could become an easy target for one tribe. Also, one castaway hopes to convince the tribe of their worth to stay another day.”

‘Survivor’ spoilers reveal the season 44 winner

Although there are still 15 people left in the game, we might already know who outwits, outplays, and outlasts the competition.

Months before CBS announced the Survivor Season 44 cast, spoilers circulated the internet regarding the winner and other pertinent information. But for the sake of this article, let’s focus on who the aforementioned reliable source revealed was the Sole Survivor of season 44.

According to Reddit user 4242survivor424242, the winner of Survivor Season 44 is Yam Yam. He, along with his Tika tribemates Carolyn and Carson, are among the five castaways to make it to the finale. And Yam Yam makes it to the final Tribal Council, where the jury crowns him the Sole Survivor.

Survivor fans will likely be happy with a Yam Yam win. He’s one of the more popular castaways among viewers, and it’s clear he’s a superfan who will do what it takes to win the game.

But, as always, we have to take these Survivor Season 44 spoilers with a grain of salt. While we believe they are true due to the source’s credibility and Yam Yam’s presence and gameplay in the first two episodes, nothing is set in stone until the finale airs.

Everyone knows one, tag the snorer that keeps you up at night.?? See the game continue on a brand NEW #Survivor tomorrow on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/pqjPahl0cw — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 14, 2023

When is the ‘Survivor’ Season 44 finale?

The Survivor Season 44 finale will air on Wednesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Like past seasons, the final episode will be three hours long and include the Survivor after-show. And all-in-all, there will be 13 episodes.

New episodes of Survivor Season 44 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. In the meantime, check back into Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more Survivor Season 44 spoilers.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.