‘Sweet Home’ Actor Go Min-si Officially Wraps Filming Seasons 2 and 3

One of Netflix’s most anticipated K-dramas of the year is Sweet Home Season 2. In June 2022, Netflix announced the hit apocalyptic drama would get a second season, as fans anticipated, and a third season. Song Kang would return to his leading webtoon role as Cha Hyun-soo, along with some of the original cast. Actor Go Min-si officially announced she has finished filming Sweet Home Season 2 and 3.

Go Min-si as Eun-yoo for ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2. | via Netflix

Go Min-si played the charismatic role of Lee Eun-yoo in ‘Sweet Home’

The entire storyline of the K-drama takes place within a residential building as Hyun-soo becomes a new tenant after losing his family. Like most buildings, there are a few secrets to its bizarre tenants. Fans met Go as the character Eun-yoo when Hyun-soo was standing on the ledge of the roof of the building. As he was ready to step off, he saw Eun-yoo behind him, gracefully doing ballet. Until she steps in gum and curses.

Eun-yoo is not exactly the perfect image of a ballerina as she smokes, loves to curse, and is a bit of a rebel. She lives with her older brother, but they have a tricky relationship. She, Hyun-soo, and the other tenants fight to survive as humanity turns into monsters based on their inner desires.

By the K-drama finale, a lot has occurred as Hyun-soo tries to keep his humanity and not become a monster. At the same time, someone among them is a monster. Eun-yoo and the surviving tenants find an escape route as the building is no longer secure. Throughout Sweet Home, Eun-yoo has realized everything her brother has done for her.

During a tearful moment, her brother promised to come back. But Eun-yoo realizes what he told her once and tries to save him. She is dragged away as a montage showed her brother looking at a family photo of them and fulfilling his promise of protecting her as blood drips from his nose. During the Sweet Home finale, she and the tenants escape to the city, are found by the government, and taken to a secure area.

Go Min-si wrote a tearful post as she wrapped ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2 and 3

The plot details for Sweet Home Seasons 2 and 3 have not been revealed by Netflix yet. Seeing as Eun-yoo survived in the K-drama finale, it is clear that she will be among the other human survivors in Sweet Home Season 2. With the cast having been filming both seasons back to back, Go took to Instagram to announce she has wrapped Sweet Home Season 2 and 3.

On Instagram, her caption read, “Finally! shooting for Sweet Home Season 2&3 is over! filmed it for over a year. I love all the staff, actors, and directors. and action school team worked so hard! thank you so so so much and I love them.I was happy because we were together. Love you guys so much for waiting for Sweet Home. Please look forward to it and wait a little bit. See you on-NETFLIX!”

Her photos included the flowers he received from the staff and a group photo. Days later, Go posted a photo of her character for Sweet Home Season 2. Netflix released the first look of Go as Eun-yoo for Sweet Home Season 2 with her wearing dirty clothes, holding a backpack and flashlight, and walking through a tunnel. Will Eun-yoo return to look for her brother, or does she have her own solo mission?

While Go has had an incredible career in K-dramas, having previously starred with Song Kang in Love Alarm, Sweet Home was her skyrocketing role. It was her first thriller K-drama that got people talking. She later starred in Youth of May with Lee Do-hyun, who played her brother in Sweet Home. She also starred as a mountain rescuer in the thriller Jirisan.

Song Kang teased fans he is still working on ‘Sweet Home’ Season 3

Song Kang has been filming Sweeet Home Season 2 and 3 for the past year, just like Go. His last K-drama was Netflix’s Forecasting Love and Weather in 2022. Fans are eager to see Song Kang return to his role as Hyun-soo as the K-drama finale left a tantalizing cliffhanger. Based on a webtoon, Sweet Home Season 2 will explore more of the character and his monstrous side.

Song Kang and Lee Jin-wook for ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2. | via Netflix

But during a Youtube interview with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea, the actor revealed what he often carries in his backpack. While fans were surprised by his stuffed bunny, they were excited to see Song Kang carry around the Sweet Home Season 3 scripts for episodes four, five, and six. While Go announced she has finished filming, it seems that Song Kang is still hard at work, as he plays the main character.

Fans will still have to wait a while for an official teaser for the two seasons. Netflix announced Sweet Home Season 2 was scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023.