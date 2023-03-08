‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’: The Waldrop Kids Look so Much Older in New Photos

Former TLC stars, the Waldrop sextuplets, who were part of the collective focus of Sweet Home Sextuplets, have grown so much since their days on the reality show. Their mom, Courtney Waldrop, shared a few recent photos of her six youngest kids for fans on Instagram, and the little ones aren’t as little as they once were.

The Waldrop sextuplets | ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’/TLC/YouTube

‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ introduced the Waldrop kids to the world

Sweet Home Sextuplets followed the Waldrop family, starting in 2018. Their brood consists of a teen son, Saylor, a set of twin boys, Bridge and Wales, and a group of sextuplets comprised of three more boys, Blu, Lake, and Tag, and three girls, Rivers, Rayne, and Rawlings. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that’s nine kids total in the family.

The TLC show began filming the Waldrops before the sextuplets’ births, showing them preparing for the additions while trying to manage life with their three older sons.

They filmed three seasons, but the show ended in 2020. And the children have grown so much in the time since.

The ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ are much older now

In a series of Instagram posts, Waldrop shared photos and videos from a shoot with the sextuplets, who turned 5 in December 2022. The mom of nine captioned the post, “I pray they always keep this magic in their eyes and these big beautiful smiles on their faces and always know what glitters on the inside is all that matters!!”

Fans hopped into the comments to share some love for the kids. They remarked on the beauty in the “innocence” captured, how “amazing” the pictures turned out, or how long it must have taken to get all the glitter out of their hair. One wrote, “Love seeing these babies grown up!”

“So many precious memories you are making of your beautiful children,” someone else noted, to which Waldrop replied, “Thank you!!” Another commenter wondered where the “beautiful dresses” on Rivers, Rayne, and Rawlings came from, and she shared that they’re from Mia Belle Girls.

Why did ‘Sweet Home Sextuplets’ end?

In a 2021 YouTube video, Courtney and Eric Waldrop opened up about the experience of filming their family and why they weren’t going forward after 2020.

Courtney noted that they completed three seasons but decided it was best for their family to “not continue” with the show. She shared that they said yes when initially approached about a fourth season by TLC but developed reservations.

The couple stated it was a hard decision because they had the “most loyal and precious fans” supporting them. But, after talking to the “big boys” about it and reflecting on how filming is “really hard” for children, not to mention time-consuming for a large family, they decided the show was getting in the way of their happiness.

That was something they initially said they wouldn’t stand for. “There’s nothing in this world that we would want to put before our family,” Courtney declared.