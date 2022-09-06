Sydney Sweeney Described ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ as a ‘Fun Camp’

Over the past few years, Sydney Sweeney has gotten to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. In Sharp Objects, she starred opposite Amy Adams. Meanwhile, in The Handmaid’s Tale, she had the opportunity to act alongside Elisabeth Moss. However, her most star-studded project to date remains Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.



Who did Sydney Sweeney play in the ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ cast?

Thought to be Quentin Tarantino’s penultimate film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood tells the story of an actor who is slowly fading out of relevancy. Together with his stunt double, he tries to reignite his fame and success in the final years of Hollywood’s memorable Golden Years. In the film, Sweeney portrayed the youngest Manson girl, Snake, bringing to life her interpretation of the real-life person.

The ‘Euphoria’ star reflects on working with some of the biggest names in Hollywood

Sweeney has been candid about how much she loved working with Tarantino. Not only was it a boon to her resume, but she also got to work with (and learn from) some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The star-studded cast featured names like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt. In an interview with Coveteur, the Euphoria star got candid about the famous cast.

“You know when you dream of working with these incredible actors, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going to take me years to get this off [my] bucket list,’” Sweeney explained. “And all of a sudden you walk into set, and every single person on that list is there? Once… [Upon a Time in Hollywood] was that.”

Sweeney likened filming ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ to a fun camp

But what was the filming process like? Sweeney compared the experience to summer camp, sharing that she and her fellow actors were often footloose and fancy-free when the cameras weren’t rolling. “Half of us were barefoot the entire time,” the double Emmy nominee revealed. “It was just like running around in this really fun camp with Quentin running it. Brad would hang out with the crew, just sit down and talk to anyone and everyone. It taught me so much respect.”

Part of the reason that the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood cast was able to be barefoot was because some of the film was shot on a makeshift ranch. Tarantino and his team managed to recreate the ranch where the Manson family squatted well enough to impress Sweeney, who’d done copious research for her role.

Part of the movie was filmed on a recreated ranch

In an interview with Vogue, Sweeney described what it felt like when she first stepped foot on set. “When I was first on the set of the ranch—and Quentin and his set team did an unbelievable job building the ranch, because I studied all the pictures and videos of it—when I first walked on, I felt like I was truly there.” she shared.

Clearly, Sweeney enjoyed working with Tarantino and the Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood cast and crew. Only time will tell if she will work with her fellow actors or Tarantino on another project in the future.

