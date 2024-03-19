Sydney Sweeney once opened up about the pros and cons of using social media to help boost her career.

Sydney Sweeney became one of the most recognizable young actors in the entertainment industry thanks to projects like Euphoria. But she felt stars nowadays had a harder time making money solely off of their film careers than actors of the past. This was where Sweeney’s social media presence came in handy.

How social media helped Sydney Sweeny pull in more money

Sweeney has been very vocal about her experiences in the film industry being a working actor. In a 2022 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she went viral revealing the true reality of her acting salary. And although she commanded a hefty net worth, Sweeney confided that business wasn’t always as lucrative as some might’ve thought.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” Sweeney said. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

The lack of healthy residuals from streaming shows would become a significant point of discussion for the recent actor’s and writer’s strikes. Speaking with C, Sweeney once again mentioned how important residuals were for stars. And how much had changed from the days when network television ruled entertainment content.

“It’s all numbers,” she said. “And a lot of it is the numbers generated by tech companies. I didn’t grow up in the Jennifer Aniston time, where you could have syndication, residuals, box office, back-end deals. I’m in some of the biggest projects, but we don’t make the money that stars used to.”

For Sweeney, social media would help expand her presence in perhaps a similar manner that network television would’ve in an earlier time. But there were drawbacks that came with using social media that could limit her earnings.

“I need the branding space. It’s such a difficult balance. I don’t treat social media the way I would if I were an influencer — I look at it more as a platform for my acting, with a little bit of Syd mixed in there — but in return, I don’t get as many endorsement opportunities because my numbers aren’t as high,” she said. “So should I lean more into it, like the TikTok stars? Then I’m not taken as seriously as an actress.”

How acting affected Sydney Sweeney’s family ambitions

Speaking with Elle, Sweeney clarified the viral remarks she made to The Hollywood Reporter. She confided that her comments stemmed from talking about her desire to start a family.

“I was asked if I wanted to have a family and I said yes. And then I was asked why I didn’t have one yet, and I was like, I don’t have time to take even, like, a six-month break,” she said. “Like, I don’t have time to be able to start this family. I’m working so much and I’m focusing on that right now.”

She also asserted how her own upbringing affected her decision to start a family. Before succeeding in acting, she and her family shared a single motel room. Their financial hardship would later play a factor in Sweeney’s parents divorcing, which took its toll on the Emmy nominee.

“We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed and my dad, and little brother shared a couch,” she said. “I thought that if I made enough money, I’d be able to buy my parents’ house back and that I’d be able to put my parents back together. But when I turned 18, I only had $800 to my name. My parents weren’t back together, and there was nothing I could do to help.”

What is Sydney Sweeney’s 2024 net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sweeney has already amassed $10 million over the course of her career. It seems it’s grown significantly over the years from her previous recorded net worth. Although a lot of this came from acting, it was noted that she made more money off of her social media presence and endorsement deals. She has her hands in many clothing brands like Armani and Cotton that played a huge role in increasing her net worth.